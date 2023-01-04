Analysis: Rates system ‘not fit for purpose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Analysis: Rates system ‘not fit for purpose’

By Derren McRae
January 4, 2023, 12:01 am
Business rates have gone down for some but up for others.
There are some baffling quirks to the rate system and it is astonishing that Aberdeen’s hospitality sector is facing an increase in its rateable values, writes Derren McRae.

The UK rates system is not fit for purpose.

In a time when where there is rightfully considerable focus on sustainability, in the property sector – as a consequence of the rates system – we will continue to see commercial properties being demolished in 2023 to save on empty property rates.

It is astonishing to see sectors such as hospitality in the city facing increases in their rateable values.

In addition, the office and retail sectors have now changed for good, due to hybrid working and online shopping, negatively impacting on demand for traditional bricks and mortar commercial premises.

Derren McRae of CBRE, speaking at an emergency summit held late last year to explore ways to save Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

More needs to be done to encourage and incentivise companies who are prepared to go to the expense of taking on commercial premises.

‘Astonishing’ lack of support for hospitality firms

You also have some frankly baffling quirks to the system, such as empty property relief rules which lead to landlords and occupiers scrapping perfectly good office furniture, as they are penalised for leaving them in vacant properties if they don’t dispose of them.

Although there has been downward adjustment in rateable values for some sectors in Aberdeen, hospitality in the city faces an increase.

Whilst it was encouraging to finally see a degree of downward adjustment in rateable values in some sectors in Aberdeen at the recent rates revaluation, it is astonishing to see sectors such as hospitality in the city facing increases in their rateable values.

It is also disappointing the Scottish Government decided not to follow English and Welsh counterparts by offering similar additional levels of relief, sadly making Scotland a less attractive place to open new businesses.

Derren McRae is head of Aberdeen office for property giant CBRE

