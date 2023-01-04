Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000

Residents across the Highlands, Islands and north-east could face costs of more than £30,000 to meet new green housing targets.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 4, 2023, 12:02 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 10:12 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock

Residents across the Highlands, Islands and north-east could face costs of more than £30,000 to meet new green housing targets.

The SNP-Green government set itself a target of 2025 to phase out the need to install new or replacement fossil fuel boilers in properties not connected to mains gas.

Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid and instead use heating oil and other off-grid fuels.

Government minister Patrick Harvie wants more sustainable options, such as heat pumps, installed to replace fossil fuel alternatives.

Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, wants more sustainable options, such as heat pumps, installed to replace fossil fuel alternatives. Image: PA.

But the Green MSP admitted that around 40,000 countryside homes – nearly a quarter of Scotland’s 170,000 off-grid properties – were not suitable for the installation of air source heat pumps.

Research by the trade association Liquid Gas UK found forcing these homes to upgrade to greener electric systems could cost homeowners up to £32,000.

Rural homes risk ‘being left behind’

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said the government “obssesses about the central belt” and leaves the rest of Scotland “in the lurch”.

He said: “In announcing these plans, the Scottish Government didn’t stop to think about the impact of thousands of people living off the gas grid.

“Now it risks implementing a policy without giving any consideration to how the people living in these homes will cope.”

Image: PA.

Mr Harvie unveiled the government’s energy strategy in October 2021, which included a target of 2033 for making all buildings in Scotland energy efficient.

He estimated the total investment required to transform homes and buildings across the country is likely to be in excess of £33 billion.

The Green MSP said recently that in the properties where air source heat pumps “may not be viable”, alternative options under current technology include air-to-air heat pumps, other electric heating or bioenergy from sustainable sources.

Scottish Government increase funding for Home Energy Scotland Grant

In response to the concerns raised, Mr Harvie said: “This year we’ve doubled our funding for the Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan Scheme – which now includes, importantly, targeted support for those in rural areas.

“The scheme will make it easier for people to access funding to help ensure their homes are more energy efficient, and use climate friendly heating.

“We want to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to replace their heating systems at appropriate points in time.

“Next year we will consult on our proposals and introduce legislation which will provide long term certainty for property owners and the supply chain, which will help drive prices down for consumers.

“It is vital that we take action to reduce emissions but do so in a way that supports households and tackles fuel poverty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Scotland’s NHS cannot simply ‘struggle from crisis to crisis’, warns top Highland doctor
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Nicola Sturgeon to reveal plan to tackle 'unprecedented' NHS crisis
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
5 problems people across the north of Scotland want politicians to fix in 2023
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire teaching job advertised 11 times in recruitment crisis
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
NHS crisis will worsen in rural Scotland as cost-of-living crisis takes hold, warns Highland…
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Humza Yousaf asked to explain himself over north-east health failures

Most Read

1
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Up to 63% of homes in the Highlands are not connected to the gas grid. Image: Shutterstock
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented