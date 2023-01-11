Amte Power hires Simon Brooks to head up Thurso plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Amte Power hires Simon Brooks to head up Thurso plant

By Simon Warburton
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 7:01 pm
AMTE battery cell
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power

Amte Power has expanded its Thurso team with the appointment of new general manager Simon Brooks.

Mr Brooks is now heading up the Caithness factory as the company ups production to meet rising demand from the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The new GM has overseen manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers across the automotive and mining sectors and brings more than 30 years of operations, production and project management experience.

Simon Brookes, Amte Power’s new GM in Thurso. Image: Camargue

His latest role builds on his experience in vehicle battery manufacturing at Nissan and leadership positions at Union Electric Foundry and Komatsu Mining Group.

Amte Power’s Thurso facility currently employs 35 people and is a base for the firm’s cell technology development and small-scale manufacturing.

It will play a key role in Amte Power’s scale-up plans, with the company using the facility to hone manufacturing processes for its battery cells and start supplies as it moves towards commercial production volumes.

Cash injection from Arena Investors

Last October Amte Power confirmed plans for commercial production of cells at its Thurso headquarters this year after it raised £5 million in bond funding from an institutional asset manager.

The firm signed a non-binding, heads of terms deal for proposed convertible bond facility with Arena Investors.

It allows the company to secure production contracts for a range of cells to be produced at Thurso and the UK Battery Industrialisation centre (UKBIC), a £130m research centre in Coventry.

The proposed facility follows the signing of a contract with UKBIC, announced on October 6, to produce 60,000 of the company’s six-minute re-chargeable “ultra-high power” cells per year for the next two years.

AMTE Power factory worker.
Amte is expanding to meet rising EV demand. Image: AMTE Power.

Amte Power is also planning its first megafactory in Dundee.

Chief executive Alan Hollis said the company was “proud” of its Scottish roots.

The Thurso plant is “central to our growth plans”, he said, adding: “Our people there continue to play a key role in our success, shaping our technology and readying us for the next stage of expansion.”

Amte Power was founded in 2013 and is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells.

Thurso has second largest cell manufacturing capacity in UK

In March 2021 the company listed on the alternative investment market of the London Stock Exchange.

It is focused on launching a series of next generation battery cells based on new chemistries and cell structures designed to solve problems in power delivery, energy performance and safety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)
Next nurses’ strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
End of an era for well-known ANM Group livestock stalwart
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Dingwall Mart looks to the future with young team of auctioneers
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
ANM Group appoints two new canvassers
Striking ambulance staff have said they feel ‘demonised’ by the Government’s attempts to paint them as ‘uncaring about safety standards’ (James Manning/PA)
Ambulance staff say they feel ‘demonised’ by Government
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Exclusive: Inflation and supply issues 'an ongoing challenge' for Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams…
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Three well-known farmers appointed as new presidential team for Turriff Show
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
North-east amputee defies odds by diving to success
OCF consortium members celebrate
Winning Cromarty green freeport could stem tide of Highlands population decline

Most Read

1
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Amte Power is a developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells. Image: Amte Power
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks