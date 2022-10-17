Amte looks to power up battery production in Thurso with £5m bond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Amte looks to power up battery production in Thurso with £5m bond

By Simon Warburton
October 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 17, 2022, 12:18 pm
AMTE worker on battery cells
Proposed cash would give Amte financial capability to secure production contracts.

Battery manufacturer Amte Power has confirmed plans for commercial production of cells at its Thurso headquarters next year after it raised £5 million in bond funding from an institutional asset manager.

The firm signed a non-binding heads of terms (roadmap) to enter into a proposed convertible bond facility with Arena Investors.

The facility would give the company the financial capability to secure production contracts for a range of cells to be produced at Thurso and the UK Battery Industrialisation centre (UKBIC), a £130 million a research centre based in Coventry.

The proposed facility follows the recent signing of a contract with UKBIC announced on October 6, to produce 60,000 of the company’s six-minute re-chargeable “ultra high power” cells per year for the next two years.

AMTE battery cell
Amte worker with battery cell.

It means Amte will be able to deliver its first ultra high power cells in sufficient scale for automotive industry customers to progress to in-vehicle trials as they move away from traditional fuels.

London-listed Amte has its headquarters in Caithness.

The use of UKBIC to manufacture cells will also allow Amte to grow production in advance of mass commercialisation plans based on its first megafactory, in Dundee.

This is expected to deliver opportunities worth about £240m across the Amte Power product range.

Finance will provide working capital into Q2 2023

The finance would also provide general working capital for the group into the second quarter of 2023, at which point it anticipates producing cells through customer production contracts at the UKBIC.

The funding would also be used to allow the group to:

  • Conclude the development for initial commercialisation of each of its core cells: the ultra high power, the ultra safe and the ultra prime
  • Meet the operating costs and capital expenditure required to produce and sell into the company’s target markets
Artist's impression of AMTE Power site in Dundee.
Artist’s impression of Amte Power’s proposed megafactory in Dundee.

The ultra high power cell is expected to start commercial production at the UKBIC in early 2023, while the ultra safe cell is expected to begin commercial production at Thurso in 2023.

The ultra prime cell is due to be produced for initial supply in 2023, with commercial production anticipated at Thurso the following year.

