Jaydan Bradford commits future to Deveronvale

By Callum Law
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 5:01 pm
Deveronvale have secured promising teenage defender Jaydan Bradford on a new contract until the summer of 2026.

The 18-year-old was part of the Banffers under-18 title-winning side last season and has become a regular in the Breedon Highland League this term.

Bradford – who has made 23 starts to far this campaign – has penned a two-year extension which will keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2026.

The news is a further boost for Vale after 19-year-old midfielder Charlie Hay also signed an extension until 2026 at the weekend.

Manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m very pleased that Jaydan has signed an extension.

“He has done really well in stepping up to the senior side, firmly establishing himself as a first-team choice and is improving with every game he plays.

“Jaydan shows a maturity beyond his years, and I have high hopes for him over the coming seasons and believe he will become a quality Highland League player.”

Jaydan Bradford has signed a new contract with Deveronvale
