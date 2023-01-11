Jaydan Bradford commits future to Deveronvale

Deveronvale have secured promising teenage defender Jaydan Bradford on a new contract until the summer of 2026.
The 18-year-old was part of the Banffers under-18 title-winning side last season and has become a regular in the Breedon Highland League this term.
Bradford – who has made 23 starts to far this campaign – has penned a two-year extension which will keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2026.
The news is a further boost for Vale after 19-year-old midfielder Charlie Hay also signed an extension until 2026 at the weekend.
Manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m very pleased that Jaydan has signed an extension.
“He has done really well in stepping up to the senior side, firmly establishing himself as a first-team choice and is improving with every game he plays.
“Jaydan shows a maturity beyond his years, and I have high hopes for him over the coming seasons and believe he will become a quality Highland League player.”