Organisations with Highlands and Islands focus seek board directors

Locals with a strong commitment to the future of the Highlands and Islands as well as those keen to join Hostelling Scotland’s trustees are being urged to apply for board memberships.

Scottish ministers are looking to fill a non-executive director position on the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) board, with the new appointee expected to start a three-year term in May.

Inverness-headquartered HIE has around 300 staff across the region covering more than half the Scottish land mass, including all 94 inhabited islands and is home to around 470,000 people.

The board has corporate responsibility for strong governance and ensuring HIE meets objectives set by Scottish ministers.

Affinity with Highlands and Islands crucial

The organisation is looking particularly for candidates with experience in economic and financial analysis, data and analytics, and investment appraisal, but all must have a close affinity with the Highlands and Islands and a strong awareness of opportunities and challenges facing businesses and communities across the region.

HIE chairman Alistair Dodds said: “HIE is an ambitious organisation with a vital role in supporting businesses and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

“It’s important our board encompasses a range of skills, knowledge and experience to reflect the diversity of our region and the economic and community development challenges and opportunities that exist in this part of Scotland.

“A key theme is the pursuit of place-based opportunities – recognising the role natural and built capital and cultural assets such as Gaelic can play in growing and sustaining a strong region.”

Members of the HIE board are expected to devote two days per month to the role.

Full details are on the Public Appointments Scotland website here.

Hostelling Scotland also on the lookout for new trustees

Separately, Hostelling Scotland, the not-for-profit, self-funded charity, which operates a network of nearly 60 youth and affiliate hostels throughout the country, is on the lookout for new members to join its board of trustees.

More than half of the organisation’s operations are based in the Highlands and Islands including Inverness.

The organisation is “very keen” to receive applications from as wide a range of people as possible, including those with skills and experience in managing operational change, charity/corporate governance, law, risk management, youth travel and hospitality.

Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland, said: “Hostelling Scotland is open to all.

“We are committed to inclusion and diversity and we want our board of trustees to be representative of the wide range of talented people we have in the communities we serve in the Highland’s and throughout Scotland.

“We value greatly the benefits of having different points of view and experiences on our board. We particularly welcome applications from first-time trustees and highly motivated individuals across all age groups and backgrounds.

“If you are looking for a new and exciting adventure and keen to do something great. If you believe you have the enthusiasm and drive to help shape the future of hostelling in Scotland, we would love to hear from you.”

To express an interest and receive a nomination pack and application form, email: companysecretary@hostellingscotland.org.uk.

A formal nomination form is required to be completed by March 10 2023.