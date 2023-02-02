Organisations with Highlands and Islands focus seek board directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Organisations with Highlands and Islands focus seek board directors

By Simon Warburton
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am
Alistair Dodds
HIE chairman Alistair Dodds Image: Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Locals with a strong commitment to the future of the Highlands and Islands as well as those keen to join Hostelling Scotland’s trustees are being urged to apply for board memberships.

Scottish ministers are looking to fill a non-executive director position on the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) board, with the new appointee expected to start a three-year term in May.

Kinlochleven
Highlands and Islands area covers half the Scottish land mass. Image: Shutterstock.

Inverness-headquartered HIE has around 300 staff across the region covering more than half the Scottish land mass, including all 94 inhabited islands and is home to around 470,000 people.

The board has corporate responsibility for strong governance and ensuring HIE meets objectives set by Scottish ministers.

Affinity with Highlands and Islands crucial

The organisation is looking particularly for candidates with experience in economic and financial analysis, data and analytics, and investment appraisal, but all must have a close affinity with the Highlands and Islands and a strong awareness of opportunities and challenges facing businesses and communities across the region.

HIE chairman Alistair Dodds said: “HIE is an ambitious organisation with a vital role in supporting businesses and communities across the Highlands and Islands.

“It’s important our board encompasses a range of skills, knowledge and experience to reflect the diversity of our region and the economic and community development challenges and opportunities that exist in this part of Scotland.

“A key theme is the pursuit of place-based opportunities – recognising the role natural and built capital and cultural assets such as Gaelic can play in growing and sustaining a strong region.”

Welcome to Benbecula sign in Gaelic
Gaelic has key role to play in HIE. Image: DCT media..

Members of the HIE board are expected to devote two days per month to the role.

Full details are on the Public Appointments Scotland website here.

Hostelling Scotland also on the lookout for new trustees

Separately, Hostelling Scotland, the not-for-profit, self-funded charity, which operates a network of nearly 60 youth and affiliate hostels throughout the country, is on the lookout for new members to join its board of trustees.

More than half of the organisation’s operations are based in the Highlands and Islands including Inverness.

The organisation is “very keen” to receive applications from as wide a range of people as possible, including those with skills and experience in managing operational change, charity/corporate governance, law, risk management, youth travel and hospitality.

Margo Paterson, CEO of Hostelling Scotland, said: “Hostelling Scotland is open to all.

“We are committed to inclusion and diversity and we want our board of trustees to be representative of the wide range of talented people we have in the communities we serve in the Highland’s and throughout Scotland.

“We value greatly the benefits of having different points of view and experiences on our board. We particularly welcome applications from first-time trustees and highly motivated individuals across all age groups and backgrounds.

“If you are looking for a new and exciting adventure and keen to do something great.  If you believe you have the enthusiasm and drive to help shape the future of hostelling in Scotland, we would love to hear from you.”

Hostelling Scotland CEO Margo Paterson
Hostelling Scotland is “open to all” says  CEO Margo Paterson. Image: SYHA /David Cheskin.

To express an interest and receive a nomination pack and application form, email: companysecretary@hostellingscotland.org.uk.

A formal nomination form is required to be completed by March 10 2023.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented