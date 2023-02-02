Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant Review: Historic Aberdeen bar The Noose and Monkey put to the test

By Ellie House
February 2, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 2, 2023, 11:50 am
Fishy delights at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Fishy delights at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Everyone knows of The Noose and Monkey, at least if you stay in The Granite City.

Sweeping generalisations aside, the name alone means this much loved spot in Rosemount has had its fair share of loyal clientele over the passing decades.

It just rolls off the tongue and immediately piques your interest, there’s even a fun history lesson behind the title if you’re curious enough to investigate.

Handily located near to His Majesty’s Theatre (HMT), even the building itself seems the perfect fit – nestled into the curve and with that birds eye view up Rosemount Viaduct.

The interior of The Noose and Monkey is welcoming and cosy. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

It has been in its current guise for 23 years, but was previously known in equally quirky terms as My Father’s Moustache and The Silver Slipper.

I love a bit of personality in the hospitality industry, and this place rests upon a solid past to say the least.

I decided to pay a visit with a good friend and former colleague on a Wednesday night, with a table booked for 7pm.

The Noose and Monkey

First impressions were good, the place was packed and in hindsight, I really should have done my homework.

With the location comes dozens of theatre goers, all with the same idea of picking up a bite to eat prior to the show.

My friend, who really will talk to anyone, discovered that the ballet was on that night having struck up a conversation in mere seconds, which explained the busyness.

The Noose and Monkey is particularly popular with theatre goers. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

No fear, staff had our reservation, but unfortunately the allocated table didn’t follow.

I was told to find a seat, and couldn’t help thinking what would have happened if every table was occupied.

A little reserved sign would surely have done the trick, but having found a decent table, no harm done.

The staff seemed equally surprised by the sheer number of diners, and I eventually gave up waiting for a menu and collected one from behind the bar.

A server was finally able to make her way to the table shortly after a mass exodus, when everyone seemed to vacate the building at once.

Was it something we said?

Hopefully not, and we attributed the departure to the rising of the curtain at HMT.

The food

The main menu was impressive, with a delicious array of starters ranging from Scottish mussels to garlic mushrooms on sourdough.

Unfortunately we were informed that three out of five starters were not available that evening, which could only be linked to the influx of customers earlier on.

I appreciated the pressure the staff were clearly under, but this surely couldn’t be their first rodeo – with pre-theatre dining the norm?

Disappointed but not deterred, we settled on a selection from nibbles and sides.

Priced at £12 for three dishes, we thought this was great value.

We settled on halloumi bites, parmesan, truffle and rosemary rooster fries and the most intriguing gin and tonic onion rings!

The dishes arrived quickly and we dug in.

These rooster fries were beyond delicious. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

May I just say, the rooster fries were delicious.

Chunky, fluffy within and so much flavour.

We both agreed they were very moreish, and would definitely order again.

They put the remaining selection in the shade; both wee dishes were nice but not quite as rave worthy.

We thought three dishes for £12 was excellent value. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

We couldn’t get any hint of gin and tonic in the onion rings, but did enjoy the contrast of sweet chili dipping sauce for the mozzarella sticks.

Onto the mains, and again the menu was impressive.

Ribeye steak risotto, Scottish scampi tails and smoked cheddar macaroni.

Each dish seemed to offer a twist, and there were plenty of gluten-free and vegan options.

We decided once more on a sharing board, and settled on the aptly named seaboard.

The seaboard, as it would look would mini haddock bites are available, alongside hot smoked salmon, calamari, White bait and king prawns. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

This considered of mini haddock bites, hot smoked salmon, calamari, white bait, king prawns, Bloody Mary sauce and house tartare.

A member of staff from the kitchen came to inform us that haddock wasn’t available, but didn’t seem too sure what else was on the board without a menu in front of him.

Having good knowledge of  your offering is important in my eyes, and we consulted the menu once more before asking for extra salmon.

It was a pleasant surprise that the board arrived with crusty bread and butter, and there was a good portion of each fishy delight.

The seaboard was enjoyable and ideal for two people. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

The prawns were wonderfully juicy and a fair size, making for a delicious mouthful when dunked into the Bloody Mary sauce – which had a definite kick to it.

The calamari rings offered a similar freshness, and it made a change to not have them encased in batter.

My friend, who as a former food and drink writer really does know her stuff, commented that the whitebait would have been better served piping hot.

It was none the less tasty, and the portion was generous.

Crispy white bait is on offer at The Noose and Monkey. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Onto the salmon and I had been looking forward to feeling the slight heat.

We concluded that whilst smoked, the salmon wasn’t hot as the menu described.

We struggled to finish the board, so it’s a great option if you want more selection instead of a set main meal. We stayed for an extra drink, and noticed our dirty glasses weren’t cleared away when we re-ordered.

The verdict

Give the staff their dues, they had clearly been run off their feet and post seven pm felt like a huge comedown from the chaos.

The food on the whole was tasty, and the general atmosphere was certainly lively when we arrived.

I’d love to go back when The Noose and Monkey isn’t quite so busy, to discover if the service and general availability of food is comparable.

One thing’s for sure, this popular spot isn’t going anywhere and despite the hiccups, I can see why.

Information

Address: The Noose and Monkey, 31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1NQ

T: 01224 640483

W: www.thenooseandmonkey.com

Price: £50 for 3 items from set menu, one sharer, 2 soft drinks and 2 glasses of red wine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
