SCDI Annual Lecture speaker Ken Gilmartin ‘inspired’ by Aberdeen firm’s global impact

Wood boss Ken Gilmartin will deliver the 2023 Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) Annual Lecture in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The event is a sell-out, with 440 guests signed up to fill the tables at P&J Live.

SCDI’s lectures featuring big hitters from the world of business are always a big draw.

Last year saw Louise Kingham, UK manager at energy giant BP, take the lectern.

Mr Gilmartin took over as chief executive at FTSE 250 company Wood last July.

The multinational engineering and consulting business, headquartered in Aberdeen, employs more than 35,000 globally.

Its boss will share his reflections on his first seven months at the helm during Thursday’s SCDI event.

‘We are a remarkable people’

Mr Gilmartin said: “Wood is a story of success based on talent, innovation, and the ability to play on the world stage and adapt for the future.

“We are remarkable people, trusted by clients, to design, build and advance the world.

“Our local teams are working on world-class projects in over 50 countries.

“I find it inspiring how this valuable expertise has been developed and exported to make a real impact globally.”

He added: “This is not just a Wood story – our region has a track record of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“By working together we have a fantastic opportunity to capitalise on the vast opportunities brought by the energy transition.

“The future is in our hands and we should embrace it.”

Energy industry in the spotlight

SCDI chief executive Sara Thiam said: “The Annual Lecture has been SCDI’s flagship event in the north-east for 19 years.

“With 440 attendees from a variety of sectors and organisations, it continues to go from strength to strength.”

The future of the region’s “world-class” energy industry is in the spotlight just now, Ms Thiam said.

She added: “We’re excited to have Ken Gilmartin, CEO of Wood, as our keynote speaker this year.”

Mr Gilmartin, 51, joined Wood as chief operating officer in August 2021.

He has led a nomadic life since his days at University College, Dublin.

His engineering degree took him to Germany and jobs with railway company Deutsche Bahn, Siemens and Uhde.

He had spells working for these firms in locations including the Middle East and Egypt before joining US-based engineering company Jacobs.

From Sligo to Aberdeen, eventually

Initially based in Ireland and later on America’s eastern seaboard, he worked his way up the management ranks at Jacobs and eventually became executive vice-president.

His move to Aberdeen last year saw him relocate from Philadelphia, along with his Dublin-born wife, Karen, and their youngest daughter Aisling. Their two other daughters, Ciara and Aine, are students currently based either side of the Atlantic.

Mr Gilmartin is originally from Sligo in north-west Ireland. He once had a stint as a “frustrated goalkeeper” for the town’s League of Ireland premier division football club.