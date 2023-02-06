Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Putting Pennyghael back on the map with inn and campsite

By Rita Campbell
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 8:42 am
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.
The opening of the Inn at Port nan Gael and a new campsite will help to put Pennygahel on the remote Ross of Mull back on the map.

New management at the hotel and the opening of a campsite at Pennyghael on the remote Ross of Mull could help put the village back on the map.

Pennyghael was once a regular stop-off for visitors on their way to Iona.

The Inn at Port nan Gael on the Ross of Mull in the snow. Image: Colin Morrison, Tobermory.

But businessman Calum MacLachlainn, who has bought the Pennyghael Hotel, says the village is dying.

He hopes that his plans to grow the business under its new name, the Inn at Port nan Ghael, will make Pennyghael a popular destination again.

And the opening of a campsite next to the Inn will add to the attraction, bringing yet more people to the south of Mull.

Planning permission has been granted for a camping area with caravan and motorhome stances, eight pods and a toilet block in a field next to Gleneven. It will be up and running this season.

New management for the Inn

Fiona Woods, who manages the Ben Nevis Bar in Fort William, another of Calum’s businesses, will run the Inn.

Calum said: “There is huge support for this. The village is dying. People want to see things happening. So it needs encouragement from business people like me to come in and help.

“We have a young couple moving into the area to be involved in running the campsite.”

The new management took over the inn in October. It is currently closed for the season while work is carried out in the restaurant, the seven bedrooms and behind the scenes.

It is hoped the Inn at Port nan Gael will make Pennyghael a popular destination once more. Image: Colin Morrison, Tobermory

When the Inn reopens the restaurant will serve rustic, locally sourced, Scottish food.

And by the special request of locals, the public bar will reopen with its former name from decades ago, The Clansman.

Calum said: “There is a lot of pressure from people on Mull to change the name back to the Clansman.”

Fiona spoke about the reopening of the inn.

Up and running for Easter

She said: “We will be open for Easter. There is a lot of work going on at the moment.

“We hope this will be the heart of the community, encouraging people to stop at Pennyghael, putting it back on the map.

“Historically Pennyghael was a really busy location. It used to be the stop off on the way to Iona. We would like to bring that back. The hope is that people will break their journey to Iona by stopping here.

“We hope it will become a real destination, a place for people to stop. There is nothing else in the village.”

The Inn has seven bedrooms and a letting cottage. Image: Colin Morrison

The only other public bar in Pennyghael at the Kinloch Hotel closed several years ago.

Initially the inn will employ eight people, which is likely to increase.

Fiona added: “It’s half an hour in each direction from anything food or drink wise.

“It will be a real bonus to bring people here and locals will be pleased to come and make the most of something they can walk to.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, and MV Pentalina. Image: Pentland Ferries/ DC Thomson.
Is CalMac about to get a new boat, only two years after campaign group…
Islanders who have been forced to move off the island are being invited to apply for the homes. Image: Stock.
Colonsay to get first affordable homes in more than 20 years
Road closure. Image: Stock.
Three-vehicle crash closed A9 in both directions at Carrbridge
Pianist Amy Laurenson won the prestigious award. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Radio Scotland.
Shetland pianist named BBC Radio Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
Chris Steele, from Lochboisdale Coastguard Team, has been named volunteer of the year for his response to the South Uist flooding last year. Image: Supplied/Western Isles News Agency
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response

Most Read

1
Police are at the scene. Image: Stock.
Police investigating death of a 52-year-old man in Peterhead
2
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
3
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
4
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; John-Eric Ritchie, director, Ritchies of Aultbea. Aultbea. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
North pudding-maker ‘very proud’ to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
6
Ironworks last gig. Image: Paul Campbell.
End of an era: Much-loved Inverness music venue Ironworks closes down – see photos…
7
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’
8
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: RAYMOND BOYNE
Convicted paedophile offered to perform sex act on shocked Elgin bus passenger
9
‘Rich list’ of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
10
Nicky Walker
Iconic Moray firm Walker’s Shortbread facing myriad challenges in its 125th year

More from Press and Journal

Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity
Mitch Megginson puts Cove Rangers in front. Image: Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers: Mitch Megginson proves he is the man to deliver the goods once…
Stirling's Liam Carroll and Andy Budde block Grammar's Steven Rutledge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar almost pull off impressive Scottish Cup comeback against Stirling County
There is little evidence to suggest that throwing back fish that has been caught helps dwindling numbers (Image: SnapTPhotography/Shutterstock)
Martin Jaffa: Anglers wish to make salmon farming a scapegoat
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit
Graiggoch Rambo set a new world record for a bull when he sold for 180,000gns at the breed's sale last May.
Limousin sales return to Borderway Mart in Carlisle
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
SCDI Annual Lecture speaker Ken Gilmartin 'inspired' by Aberdeen firm's global impact
Highland head coach Davie Carson.
Highland exit Scottish Cup with 40-21 defeat at Musselburgh
Jordan White powers his header home against Rangers in Saturday's 2-1 Premiership defeat for the Staggies. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Ross County scorer Jordan White targets further rise up table after bold Ibrox display
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented