First look inside Highland Coast Hotels’ Plockton and Tongue property revamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

First look inside Highland Coast Hotels’ Plockton and Tongue property revamps

By Simon Warburton
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 7:32 am
Plockton Inn
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.

Highland Coast Hotels (HCH) has unveiled a first virtual peek at its £1.8 million makeover of two hotels due to open this April.

Tongue Hotel on the North Coast 500 route and Plockton Inn in Wester Ross will re-open to visitors in early April following a three-month refurbishment by Highlands-based Rona Douglas Interiors.

HCH has released some computer-generated images of how the two hotels may look before the public starts visiting.

Both venues are being given a new look inspired by their locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty.

CGI image of Plockton Hotel bar
CGI picture of Tongue hotel bar. Supplied by MCIPR.

Last year HCH received a £4.45m publicly-backed investment as a loan from the state-funded Scottish National Investment Bank to boost jobs and training for the local area.

Tongue Hotel, which is a former 19th century sporting lodge, will offer 19 individually-styled guest rooms and a newly-refurbished restaurant and bar, including original wood panelling, antique furnishings and open fires.

The venue will also feature local artwork by Rona Kant and Katherine Sutherland, as well as black and white photography of the surrounding landscape by photographer Glyn Slatterly.

Tongue Hotel takes restaurant name from nearby Viking castle

Tongue Hotel’s new 40-cover restaurant, Varrich, takes its name from the remains of the Viking Castle Varrich on the headland opposite.

The hotel will benefit from a new protected decking area for al fresco dining for up to 30 guests, with the Brass Tap Bar also having a makeover.

CGI image of Plockton Hotel
CGI image of Plockton Hotel room upgrade. Image: MCIPR

Plockton Inn will see its 14 bedrooms reduced to 12 to allow for some larger en-suite bathrooms.

The makeover of Plockton Inn will also include Sorley’s House in the building opposite, which takes its name from the famous Scottish poet, Sorley MacLean, who lived on the site for a number of years.

The new 80-cover restaurant, dining areas and bar at Plockton Inn will retain existing period features.

We’ve invested a significant amount of time, money, care and attention to detail.”

David Whiteford, chairman, Highland Coast Hotels

The inn will showcase local artists and photographers including Danny Campbell, Cath Waters of Skye and Sam Bilner.

Hotel renovation will be sympathetic to history of buildings

HCH chairman David Whiteford said:  “The history, architectural features and locations in areas of outstanding natural beauty are what make these two venues stand out from the crowd.

“We’ve invested a significant amount of time, money, care and attention to detail to give both venues a sympathetic makeover.

Highland Coast Hotels chairman David Whiteford standing in front of Royal Marine Hotel sign
Highland Coast Hotels CEO David Whiteford outside the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora. Image: The PC Agency

“As with all our venues, the focus is also on creating environmentally-friendly hotels and supporting local communities, suppliers, producers, designers and artists.”

Since 2021 HCH has acquired another four of the region’s properties.

These include: Kylesku Hotel, overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh in the far West Highlands; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, which is positioned on the first tee of one of the top four most revered links golf courses in the world and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora.

The redevelopment of Tongue Hotel and Plockton Inn has been supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

The West Midlands-based business has around 250 staff (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Government ‘negligence’ to blame for steel firm’s collapse, says union
Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog
Aerial view of Inverness looking upstream on the River Ness and down towards the Great Glen.
Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential…
Collapsed airline Flybe has applied for a temporary operating licence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Flybe’s administrators apply for temporary operating licence
The average price of a litre of diesel has fallen below 170p for the first time in 11 months (Yui Mok/PA)
Price of diesel falls below 170p per litre for first time since March 2022
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
PZ Cussons’ first Imperial Leather television campaign in seven years has helped reinvigorate declining sales of the soap brand as the group’s half-year profits leapt higher despite cost pressures (PZ Cussons/PA)
PZ Cussons cheers Imperial Leather TV ad success as profits rise in tough market
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Exclusive: HSE investigating after fire on North Sea FPSO that led to power loss
Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ rail workers into continuing with strike action when he was transport secretary through ‘noisy political rhetoric’, the boss of Network Rail has suggested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Network Rail boss suggests Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ workers to strike
Housebuilder Barratt Developments has revealed early signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand as mortgage rates start to ease back, but said reservations remain under pressure.
Builder Barratt flags signs of recovery in buyer demand as mortgage rates ease

Most Read

1
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
Highland Coast Hotels has lavished £1.8m on the makeovers. Image: The PC Agency.
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented