Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential cost squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential cost squeeze

By Erikka Askeland
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Aerial view of Inverness looking upstream on the River Ness and down towards the Great Glen.
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The number of properties on the market in Inverness has risen 25% compared to the same month last year as homeowners seek to sell up before a fall in prices, a property firm has said.

The boss of an estate and letting firm in has urged sellers – and buyers – not to “panic” as fears the housing market is due for a correction due to rising mortgage costs and the cost-of-living crisis are overdone.

DJ Alexander chief executive David Alexander said although he believes the housing market will face a correction it will be mild compared to what some “doom-mongers” have forecast as demand remains robust.

The firm said while the number of properties for sale rose in Inverness, it was lower than other areas of Scotland including Glasgow which rose 75% and Edinburgh rose 28%.

Aberdeen was the only outlier as the number of homes on the market fell 10% compared to the same month last year.

He said: “This may seem surprising that at a time when many are predicting a substantial downturn in the market that there should be such an increase in the number of properties advertised. This could be precisely because many sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs.”

David Alexander, chief executive officer of DJ Alexander said the market remains “very buoyant despite continued negative forecasts from the doom-mongers”. Image:  DJ Alexander

Last week the Bank of England hiked interest rates again to 4% in an effort to reduce inflation. This is expected to add around £50 per month to those who have tracker mortgages and will also add costs to those looking to renegotiate fixed mortgages in what has been a steadily rising cost for home owners since the UK government’s disastrous “mini-budget” last year.

Me Alexander said: “It could also be people who are anticipating a hike in their mortgage payments and are selling before higher payments impact upon them.

“Of course, more properties advertised for sale at any one time usually results in lower prices as supply exceeds demand, but we are finding that the market remains very buoyant despite continued negative forecasts from the doom-mongers.”

Despite another rise in interest rates this month, the Bank of England said that the UK is still headed for a recession, but stressed that the economic downturn could be shallower and shorter than previously expected.

Sellers settle for “realism”

David continued: “There may be a bit more realism among sellers about price setting but there are still a lot of buyers in the market. This is undoubtedly because we have record levels of employment, clear signs that the projected recession is going to be less severe than anticipated, and that inflation appears to be falling already and will be substantially lower by the end of this year.”

“The factors which previously produced a dramatic fall in house prices are largely being addressed by the government and the mood music from the Bank of England has shifted from despair to cheer in a matter of months. Indeed, the statement this week from the Halifax that prices have started to stabilise has once again surprised a market expecting a period of prolonged price falls.”

Although the housing market is due a correction this will likely maintain affordability as prices have far outstripped wages in recent years  Image: SANDY McCOOK/ DC Thomson.

David continued: “Other factors at play sustaining demand include the fact that many more people are on fixed rate mortgages now which means that current rate rises don’t affect them immediately making it unlikely there will be a sudden jump in the number of homeowners struggling with their payments. The result is that houses are being sold, demand remains reasonably strong, and properties continue coming on to the market.”

Market correction no need for worry

He added that while he believes the Scottish house prices will fall this will be softened by recent rises and will ensure homes remain affordable.

“However, I do still believe that a price correction will occur, and the most recent predictions have been that there may be an 8- 10% fall in prices. Given that average prices in Scotland have risen by 27.1% from March 2020 to November 2022 this is barely a correction. This level of price drop would return average prices to June 2021.

“Although any fall in prices can be alarming to the market if the drop is only 10% against recent increases of 27% then I think we may be needlessly worrying homeowners. A 17% increase over a 33-month period is still a considerable rise in historic terms and such a fall may be needed to maintain affordability as prices have far outstripped wages in recent years.”

Don’t panic

David concluded: “The key message is not to panic, if you were thinking of buying or selling anyway then simply get advice and check out the market. The worst thing to do with property is to try and pre-empt or second guess the future direction of prices. When you try to outthink the property market it almost always ends badly. Much better to take a step back, reflect on your circumstances, and then look at whether now is the time to move or to stay put.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Collapsed airline Flybe has applied for a temporary operating licence (Ben Birchall/PA)
Flybe’s administrators apply for temporary operating licence
The average price of a litre of diesel has fallen below 170p for the first time in 11 months (Yui Mok/PA)
Price of diesel falls below 170p per litre for first time since March 2022
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
PZ Cussons’ first Imperial Leather television campaign in seven years has helped reinvigorate declining sales of the soap brand as the group’s half-year profits leapt higher despite cost pressures (PZ Cussons/PA)
PZ Cussons cheers Imperial Leather TV ad success as profits rise in tough market
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Exclusive: HSE investigating after fire on North Sea FPSO that led to power loss
Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ rail workers into continuing with strike action when he was transport secretary through ‘noisy political rhetoric’, the boss of Network Rail has suggested (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Network Rail boss suggests Grant Shapps ‘galvanised’ workers to strike
Housebuilder Barratt Developments has revealed early signs of a recovery in homebuyer demand as mortgage rates start to ease back, but said reservations remain under pressure.
Builder Barratt flags signs of recovery in buyer demand as mortgage rates ease
Plockton Inn
First look inside Highland Coast Hotels' Plockton and Tongue property revamps
The P&J has covered business and industry news for 275 years Image: DC Thomson graphics
275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has accused Ofgem and the Government of creating a ‘booming business’ for loan sharks after the prepayment energy meter scandal was uncovered (Alamy/PA)
Gordon Brown: Government and Ofgem are creating booming business for loan sharks

Most Read

1
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Liverpulian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
An increase in the number of homes on the market is because sellers are expecting price falls and are trying to sell before this occurs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented