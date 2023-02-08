New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids

By Calum Petrie
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:57 am
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Aberdeen Sports Village is launching a new initiative to provide free sporting opportunities to local school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Energise programme will open up a range of sports and fitness activities to children who don’t typically have access to extra-curricular sport.

It includes swimming, athletics, rugby and football, and comes through a collaboration between Aberdeen Sports Village and local energy service firm Global E&C.

After a successful trial period, the programme is set to officially launch next week, with more than 80 children on the waiting list.

Relieving the cost of living burden

The announcement comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to make life difficult for communities and individuals.

It is hoped it will relieve some of the burden on families looking for support and things for their children to do.

The Energise programme not only provides access to sport but also food, warmth and showering facilities.

Graham Morrison, head of sports at Aberdeen Sports Village, said the idea was to make sport open to all kids.

Positive impact on children and communities

“We believe that sport plays such a vital role in the development of children,” he said.

“We want to ensure all children have the opportunity to experience the physical, mental, and social benefits that sports provides.

“Our Energise initiative will provide free access to sports facilities, kit, equipment and coaching to pupils across schools in Aberdeen.

“We’re excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of these children and their communities.”

Global E&C CEO, Terry Allan, added: “We’re delighted to be part of such an exciting initiative and supporting our local community in this way.

“Every child should have the opportunity to experience the benefits of sports, including physical fitness, teamwork and self-confidence.”

Anyone interested in learning more and getting involved can contact support@aberdeensportsvillage.com or 01224 438900.

