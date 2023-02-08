New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Sports Village is launching a new initiative to provide free sporting opportunities to local school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Energise programme will open up a range of sports and fitness activities to children who don’t typically have access to extra-curricular sport.

It includes swimming, athletics, rugby and football, and comes through a collaboration between Aberdeen Sports Village and local energy service firm Global E&C.

After a successful trial period, the programme is set to officially launch next week, with more than 80 children on the waiting list.

Relieving the cost of living burden

The announcement comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to make life difficult for communities and individuals.

It is hoped it will relieve some of the burden on families looking for support and things for their children to do.

The Energise programme not only provides access to sport but also food, warmth and showering facilities.

Graham Morrison, head of sports at Aberdeen Sports Village, said the idea was to make sport open to all kids.

Positive impact on children and communities

“We believe that sport plays such a vital role in the development of children,” he said.

“We want to ensure all children have the opportunity to experience the physical, mental, and social benefits that sports provides.

“Our Energise initiative will provide free access to sports facilities, kit, equipment and coaching to pupils across schools in Aberdeen.

“We’re excited to see the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of these children and their communities.”

Global E&C CEO, Terry Allan, added: “We’re delighted to be part of such an exciting initiative and supporting our local community in this way.

“Every child should have the opportunity to experience the benefits of sports, including physical fitness, teamwork and self-confidence.”

Anyone interested in learning more and getting involved can contact support@aberdeensportsvillage.com or 01224 438900.

