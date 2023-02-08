North-east construction firm Chap looks south for new opportunities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east construction firm Chap looks south for new opportunities

By Keith Findlay
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Hugh Craigie, managing director of Chap Group.
Hugh Craigie, managing director of Chap Group.

North-east construction firm Chap is looking to branch out in more ways than one as it strives to put the impact of Covid-19 and current pressures behind it.

The company is eying market opportunities beyond its recent focus, managing director Hugh Craigie told The Press and Journal.

Potential new areas of building activity could include student accommodation, and renovating or building schools, Mr Craigie said.

The firm is also keen to work with universities as part of its ambition to secure new projects in the education sector, he added.

Chap has Tayside in its sights

And Chap – based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire – is also looking to expand its activities geographically, Mr Craigie revealed.

The firm is targeting projects south to Tayside and “everything in between”, he said.

He was speaking as Chap posted results for the year to September 30 2022.

The company achieved a return to the black, generating pre-tax profits of £152,000.

Turnover from continuing operations grew more than 21% to £45.7 million, from £37.6m the year before when Chap suffered losses of £705,000.

Chap is one of Scotland’s leading privately owned construction groups. Image: Chap

Mr Craigie said the business was “on the right trajectory” despite current headwinds.

“It’s looking a lot better than a year ago but we are still not at the place we had hoped to be,” he added.

“We have been quite dependent on social housing but are now trying to diversify again.

“Geographically, we have decided to look south (for new opportunities) rather than north.”

It’s looking a lot better than a year ago but we are still not at the place we had hoped to be.

Hugh Craigie, managing director, Chap

Chap’s past efforts to crack the Inverness market had mixed results, the MD explained.

Two live housing projects at Countesswells, Aberdeen, and Crest of Lochter, Inverurie, are both about two-thirds complete, he said.

On the cost-of-living crisis and what it means for the north-east housing market, Mr Craigie said: “We waited with bated breath to see what the impact would be – but there was none.

“It was as if the public was either not aware or not worried about it.”

But land sales have slowed and there is uncertainty in the market, he added.

Housebuilding sector’s ‘pinch point’

Mr Craigie remains bullish about long-term prospects for house sales and Chap is still looking for new sites to build homes on.

But spiralling costs, including for building materials and labour – and house prices “going in the other direction” are creating a “pinch point” for the sector, the MD said.

Chap employs about 145 people across its construction, civil engineering and Chap Homes business units.

The UK-wide housing market is facing considerable uncertainty amid the cost-of-living crisis. Image: Chap

Mr Craigie hailed the group’s year-on-year turnover growth as “early evidence of our strategic plan beginning to pay dividends”.

He added: “A key component of our strategic plans was for the company to strengthen the board and senior management team.

“Accordingly, several prominent appointments have been made over the past 18 months.

“It is great to see the positive impact these new team members are already having on company performance, but also on the enthusiasm levels within the office and on the sites.”

Beefing up the board

Chap recently announced the appointment of industry veterans Derek Shewan and Richard Stott, civils director, to its boardroom team.

Operations director joined in August 2021 and Andy McNair, preconstruction director, came in last February.

Mr Craigie added, “Through the new board and senior management appointments, Chap is now extremely well placed to develop our service offering and geographical reach.

“I am excited about the path we are on and look forward to seeing our plans continue to come to fruition.”

Another project from Chap’s portfolio. Image: Chap

Established in 1976, Chap takes its name from the surname initials of its four founders – Alasdair Craigie (the current MD’s father), Ian Harper, Frank Anderson and Ian Philip.

Mr Craigie Snr retired as chief executive in 2012, passing on the reins of the company to his son and Douglas Thomson as joint managing directors. Mr Thomson left the business in 2019.

