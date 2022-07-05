Chap boss frustrated by external factors hindering further progress at the builder after 33% rise in turnover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chap boss frustrated by external factors hindering further progress at the builder after 33% rise in turnover

By Keith Findlay
July 5, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r Chap operations director Fraser Taylor, managing director Hugh Craigie and pre-construction director Andy McNair.
North-east construction firm Chap has posted a large jump in turnover and narrower losses, but also warned of external pressures impacting growth ambitions.

Chap, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, saw turnover increase to £39.4 million during the year to September 30 2021, from £29.6m in 2019-20.

Pre-tax losses for the latest period came in at £705,000, down from £934,000 previously.

The group faces a number of market driven pressures, including material availability and inflationary cost increases.”

Hugh Craigie, managing director, Chap.

Chap said it reduced its debt by 31% last year, to £4.5m, and had started more than £35m of new work during the past 12 months.

But material and labour cost inflation caused by the “unprecedented combination” of Brexit, Covid and, more recently, the Ukraine conflict restricted margin growth, the company warned.

It added: “This has made meeting client budget expectations increasingly difficult,
making the winning of work more challenging.”

Debt reduction ‘satisfying’

Despite this, Chap is currently tendering for “several exciting and good-sized projects” and anticipates turnover continuing to rise in the year ahead.

Managing director Hugh Craigie said: “I am pleased at the improvements achieved in the period, albeit it remains frustrating that external factors continue to hinder progress.

“It has been satisfying to see our focus on debt reduction programme bear fruit and for this to be recognised by our banking partner Santander, who have granted us a two-year extension to our facilities.”

Commenting on the 2020-21 trading year in Chap’s accounts, Mr Craigie said: “The group faces a number of market driven pressures, including material availability and inflationary cost increases.

“These market factors increase the pressure on trading margins and could make winning new work more challenging in an ever-competitive market.

“The group, however, have taken steps to mitigate the risks of supply shortages and price increases by maintaining strong relationships with its supply chain.”

Two new directors on board

Meanwhile, Chap said it had invested heavily in its senior management team during the past year, with Fraser Taylor and Andy McNair joining the board as operations director and pre-construction director respectively.

“Tier one” managers have also joined the business, further broadening its skillset and increasing its ability to take on larger scale and more complex projects, the firm added.

Headcount grew slightly across the group during the 2021-22 trading year, to 155, despite Chap completing the sale of its quarries division in March 2021. The quarrying business was acquired by JKR Quarries and Concrete Products, based near Ellon.

One of Chap’s new homes at Lochter, Inverurie.

Established in 1976, Chap takes its name from the surname initials of its four founders – Alasdair Craigie (the current MD’s father), Ian Harper, Frank Anderson and Ian Philip.

Mr Craigie Snr retired as chief executive in 2012, passing on the reins of the company to his son and Douglas Thomson as joint managing directors. Mr Thomson left the business in autumn 2019 and is now project director at Ury Estates.

The Chap group operates three trading divisions – construction, civils and homes.

Its housebuilding arm, Chap Homes, is currently developing sites in Countesswells, in Aberdeen, and Inverurie.

