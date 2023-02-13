North Sea revolt grows as Unite announces plans to ballot 700 Bilfinger workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North Sea revolt grows as Unite announces plans to ballot 700 Bilfinger workers

By Hamish Penman
February 13, 2023, 8:29 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:59 am
BP's Clair Ridge platform in North Sea west of Shetland
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP

The wave of offshore industrial unrest that has dogged the North Sea for much of the last year doesn’t appear to be letting up.

Unite confirmed over the weekend that more than 700 workers employed by Bilfinger UK will be balloted on strikes in a dispute over pay.

The union is demanding an increase above the base rate of pay set in the Energy Services Agreement (ESA) for 2022, and for this to be back dated to last July.

A collective bargaining agreement, the ESA sets minimum pay and conditions for around 5,000 North Sea workers.

Last year, a 4% uplift in wages was agreed through the pact, due to be paid in January 2023, but Unite alleges that is yet to come to pass.

oil workers energy strategy

It is accusing Bilfinger of refusing to increase pay beyond the ESA base rate, at a time when the UK is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

The union also claims the offshore contractor has “not implemented any pay award and allowance uplifts” that were also agreed in November.

From February 17, workers will be able to vote on whether or not to down tools, in a move that could impact swathed of North Sea platforms – the ballot will run for a month.

Action could hit multiple platforms

Any strike action and an overtime ban is expected to take place from early April following a successful ballot result.

Unite claims a number of a number of the basin’s largest oil and gas operators will be impacted should the ballot go through.

All in all, the union believes any strikes will hit production and planned work on almost  40 installations, with hundreds of tradespersons not completing planned work.

Sharon Graham. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The UK’s oil and gas operators and contractors are being served with record numbers of industrial action ballots. There is one simple reason why this is happening – corporate greed.

“Companies like Bilfinger have refused to pay attention to the concerns of our members by offering a decent and fair pay rise. Unite will continue to fully support all our members fighting back for good jobs, pay and conditions across the offshore sector.”

Unrest continues

Unite has been a vocal critic of the UK Government’s “inaction on taxing oil firms”, particularly in the wake of many majors posting record takings for 2022.

This latest offshore dispute at Bilfinger is part of a wave of industrial unrest hitting the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), with Unite involved in a series of the disputes.

Later this month the union will ballot around 300 Stork construction members on strikes as part of an industrial dispute over rotas and pay.

Should it go through, Unite claims around 30 offshore installations will be impacted.

Firms staff costs

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has served notice on Bilfinger because our members feel that their voices and concerns have not been heard.

“We will now ballot more than 700 workers across nearly 40 offshore installations where Bilfinger UK Limited has a presence.

“This development comes after months of failed attempts by Unite to get Bilfinger to increase pay beyond the ESA base rate.

“Our members are angry and they have had enough. It’s time Bilfinger paid their workforce what they deserve before a wave of industrial unrest hits the UK Continental Shelf.”

Bilfinger has been contacted for comment.

A full list of the offshore installations Unite claims could be hit by strikes:

Alba North, Andrew, Arbroath, Auk, Bleo Holm FPSO, Brae Alpha, Britannia, Captain FPSO, Captain WPP, Clair, Clair Ridge, Claymore, Clyde, Cormorant Alpha, East Brae, Eider, ETAP, FPF1, Fulmar, Glen Lyon FPSO, Harding, Jade, Jasmine, Judy, Leman Alpha, Montrose, Ninian Central, Ninian South, North Cormorant, Piper Bravo, Seafox 4, Sean Papa, Solan, Sole Pit Clipper, Tartan Alpha, Tern Alpha, Tiffany, and Unity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Emma Pirie
Fraserburgh woman looks to future with Johnston Carmichael as it seeks new trainees
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Scottish seed potato growers fly the flag in Spain
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Strong Limousin trade at Carlisle
Three is offering a new social tariff that will be available to anyone in receipt of a range of benefits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Three launches new social tariff to support low-income households
Courier firm DX Group has seen its shares plunge after confirming a legal claim has been lodged against the group by a rival logistics company accusing it of alleged corporate espionage (Anthony Devlin/PA)
DX Group shares plunge after corporate espionage legal claim
New Toyota chief executive Koji Sato (centre) with his new management team (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
New Toyota chief outlines leadership team bullish on electric vehicles
Heathrow Airport is “back to its best” having recorded the busiest start of the year since before the pandemic, its boss John Holland-Kaye has said (Jonathan Brady/ PA)
Heathrow Airport records busiest start of year since before pandemic
Corporate restructuring firm FRP Advisory has said it is seeing a rise in inquiries as businesses come under pressure from soaring inflation and borrowing costs as company failures are expected to surge this year.
Company failures to rise in 2023 as cost pressures take their toll, warns FRP
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm

Most Read

1
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
2
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Top Aberdeen businessman defects from Tories to Labour in shock switch
3
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Exclusive: Michelin chefs Angela Hartnett and Claude Bosi announced for Aberdeen’s Signature Food Festival…
4
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
5
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
6
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
7
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
8
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
9
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
10
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…

More from Press and Journal

Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Paul Third: March of time means May will likely be the last chance to…
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
18 of the best pictures from MasterChef 2022 star Sarah Rankin's cooking event in…
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Inverness family facing £7,000 vet bills after pet dog Lexi suffers devastating injuries after…
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
When showbiz ghostbuster Derek Acorah hoped for spooky Valentine's date in Inverurie hotel
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Golf: Will north-east clubs raise 2023 fees to bring in more cash, or freeze…
Cove Rangers defender Scott Ross battles with Dundee's Kwame Thomas. Image: SNS
Scott Ross says Cove Rangers have to 'fight for everything' in survival battle
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Cannabis farmer jailed after massive plantation found in Aberdeen house
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Caley Thistle fan view: Ruthless display of finishing from cup experts Inverness
Emma Willis, Rylan Clark and Oti Mabuse celebrating in the snow on Cairngorm Mountain
Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse and Emma Willis complete Cairngorm climb after 100mph winds put…
Clair Ridge is one of the North Sea platforms that could be affected by strike action by Bilfinger workers. Image: BP
Road safety campaign launched following surge in fatalies on the A9 Inverness to Perth…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented