Partnership Home Entertainment

Jurassic live tour roars into Aberdeen this April

In partnership with P&J Live
February 13, 2023, 8:58 am
T-Rex over audience in Jurassic Live show.
See dinosaurs live on stage along with prehistoric birds flying right over your heads at this must-see performance.

All of a sudden, a mighty roar escapes from the T-rex and tears through the room. Panic ensues amongst the park rangers. But fear not, because you aren’t really in danger; you’re at the jaw-dropping Jurassic Live tour in Aberdeen.

This spring, live entertainment and events venue, P&J Live in Aberdeen welcomes the Jurassic Live tour for a frighteningly fun time. The P&J Live is known for its star-studded events, but this one is a must-see. This family-friendly show is a thrilling adventure of epic proportions. But it won’t stay stuck in amber forever – don’t miss out on your chance to experience Jurassic Live, coming for two nights only 10 & 11 April at P&J Live’s Hall C.

Jurassic live logo for the P&J Live show.
The P&J Live welcomes a roarsome good time with Jurassic Live this April.

Jurassic Live is a 90-minute family-friendly show featuring mind-blowing special effects, a brand new story, professional puppeteers and the UK’s most realistic dinosaurs. Do you dare to join our brave park rangers as they fight evil dinosaur poachers and search for missing baby dinosaurs, singing and dancing along the way?

Hilarious, Irresistible feel good family adventure” – Daily Post

Meet the larger-than-life stars featured in Jurassic Live

With a script written by Sam Foulkes, Jurassic Live takes you on an adrenaline-fueled adventure packed with laughs and thrills. Join Ranger Joe, Ranger Nora and Amber stop Doctor Jones from his evil dinosaur-stealing schemes and help find a missing baby dinosaur.

Along the way, you’ll be introduced to a variety of dinosaur species in our live educational stage show. A team of expert puppeteers are behind some of the show’s biggest stars, including the UK’S only flying Pterodactyl, joined by the incredible Parasaurolophus, Stegosaurus and Apatosaurus. The whole family is sure to be amazed at the UK’s biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex and the nation’s most realistic Triceratops, Velociraptors, and more!

For dinosaur lovers, fans of the film franchise, or any budding palaeontologists – this is the show for you.

Come face to face with a brontosaurus.
See the UK's most lifelike dinosaurs up close.
Follow along on a journey of epic proportions.
This family-friendly show is jam-packed with thrills, laughter, and adventure.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable show.

Enter our competition to win a family ticket to the Jurassic Live tour

Lynsey Shepherd, marketing manager at P&J Live, is excited to welcome Jurassic Live to Aberdeen this Spring:

It’s educational and entertaining – a really exciting family-friendly show. We’ve got dinosaurs on stage and a brand new story for 2023.” – Lynsey Shepherd, P&J Live

Are you ready to join the adventure? P&J Live are offering a competition for you to enter for a chance to win a family ticket to the performance. Suitable for ages 2 – 100, this wild ride is perfect for the whole family. Enter here for your chance to win a family ticket to Jurassic Live at the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Jurassic Live tour will come to P&J Live in Aberdeen April 10-11 with shows taking place twice daily, with doors at 1oAM and 2PM for shows at 11AM and 3PM. Tickets start at £18 for adults and £12.50 for children (+ booking fees). Under 14s are to be accompanied by an adult 18+ and under 2’s go free on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Don’t miss out on a roaring good time with Jurassic Live.

