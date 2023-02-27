What is patient capital? Why entrepreneurs need a little patience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

What is patient capital? Why entrepreneurs need a little patience

By Peter Ranscombe
February 27, 2023, 11:45 am
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock

What is patient capital and how are businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland using it to aim for the stars?

When she set up life sciences company Elasmogen, Caroline Barelle was faced with the same question as most entrepreneurs – how do I raise money to launch my business?

For many small business owners, using their savings or taking on debt through a bank loan or mortgage provides the answer.

Yet, for technology companies or drug developers, the cash needed eclipses the amount a high street bank manager could ever muster.

Instead, selling shares, or equity, is a tried-and-tested route, but the timescale on which traditional venture capital (VC) funds or private equity firms require a return – either through dividends or selling their stake – can hamstring a fledgling business.

What is patient capital?

Welcome to the world of “patient capital”, where financiers lend money or buy shares for the long-term, gazing at a horizon of a decade or longer, instead of just three or four years.

Elasmogen chief executive Caroline Barelle is “still smiling” about raising £8 million from investors who were committed to her company’s long term growth. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Last May Elasmogen raised £8 million by selling shares to the Business Growth Fund (BGF), Scottish National Investment Bank and other investors.

“I’m still smiling about raising that money,” confessed Ms Barelle, who spun Elasmogen out from Aberdeen University in 2016 to commercialise technology used a decade earlier by fellow spin-out Haptogen.

“It was the biggest investment we’ve raised so far – it takes a long time and a lot of money to get innovative drugs through all their discovery, development, manufacturing, and regulatory stages and into clinical trials.

“Honestly, I’ve only ever had one conversation with a bank manager about a loan, and they said we were just not a fit – we’re not like a normal business, because we don’t make and sell things.

“Traditionally, VCs would invest in biotechnology and want a return in three to five years, which meant everyone was focused on that timeline, but that’s not the best way to get the best drugs to market.

“Instead, you need investors who will back subsequent funding rounds, as long as you’re delivering the results.”

‘It allows people to grow their companies’

BGF became one of those investors; set up in 2011 during the aftermath of the global banking crisis by five lenders – Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, and Standard Chartered – the £2.5 billion fund invests between £1 million and £20 million for a 10-40% stake and a seat on the board.

It has offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and has expanded beyond its roots in the north-east’s oil and gas industry to back companies including Forres-based satellite launcher Orbex, Grantown-headquartered care home operator Parklands, and Bridge of Don firm Keenan Recycling.

“We call it ‘growth capital’ and explain that it’s flexible and patient,” said Keith Barclay, an investor in BGF’s Aberdeen office.

“It allows people to grow their companies and realise some cash without having to sell their business.

“Flexibility works both ways – unlike a fund that has to sell shares within a set timeframe.”

“No matter what the macroeconomic circumstances might be, we have the flexibility to move from, say, a three-year plan to a five-year plan, which, ultimately, means we can realise our investment at the right time and maximise it.”

As well as buying shares, BGF can make follow-on investments and lend money.

‘Long-term equity that goes into innovative, high-growth companies’

One of the other players in the field is British Patient Capital (BPC), which was set up in 2018 within the British Business Bank, following the UK Government’s patient capital review.

BPC invests its £2.5 billion budget directly into companies and also into funds, including some run by Edinburgh-based Scottish Equity Partners and Glasgow’s Panoramic Growth Equity.

So far, it’s injected money into some 60 funds, and will spread a further £200-300 million across nine to 12 funds each year.

Our patient capital is long-term equity that goes into innovative, high-growth companies.”

Christine Hockley, British Patient Capital

“Our patient capital is long-term equity that goes into innovative, high-growth companies,” explained Christine Hockley, BPC’s managing director of funds.

“The fund managers we support typically have at least 10-year funds, so they have the ability to invest in a company and then continue to invest in that business during its lifetime – that gives the company the long-term confidence to scale without having to sell early.”

Patient capital also plays a role for publicly-listed businesses.

Forget about scenes featuring traders shouting “buy, buy, sell, sell” into their phones on films or television series such as Wall Street or Industry – some investment managers make a virtue from holding shares for a long time.

Think decades not quarters

Baillie Gifford went so far as to run a billboard campaign proclaiming “actual investors think in decades, not quarters”.

“We describe ‘patient capital’ as investing in a business on, ideally, a five to 10-year basis,” explained James Budden, Baillie Gifford’s distribution director.

“That’s at the heart of what we do – giving management teams the time to grow their businesses.

“Perhaps the most famous example is our relationship with Tesla, which is 10 years and ongoing, but there have been times during that when there have been 40% falls in the share price, and so it’s about having the determination to stay with it.

“Generally, returns are better – you can add value over the longer-term in a more logical way, whereas in the short-term it’s more of a gamble than an investment.”

The Old Forge pub on Knoydart benefitted from community investment. Image: Baird Lumsden

It’s not just businesses that are getting access to patient capital – social enterprises are also using long-term equity and debt to help them grow.

Community benefit societies (CBSs) have become a popular way to sell shares and raise funds for a wide variety of projects, from buying The Old Forge pub on Knoydart, setting up the Isle of Eigg Brewery, and launching Glenwyvis Distillery through to clean power schemes such as Garmony Hydro on Mull, Sleat Community Hydro and Sunart Community Renewables.

Scottish Communities Finance (SCF) is opening the way for social enterprises to borrow money over the long-term too.

The organisation is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority as a CBS and can issue mini-bonds, which it labels as “community bonds”.

Investors hand over their money for a fixed period and, in return, receive interest.

SCF lends the cash raised through its bonds to social enterprises, which pay back the money before the bonds mature.

Scottish Communities Finance managing director Pauline Hinchion believes community bonds can be used to “ensure good stuff is happening”. Image: SCF

Pauline Hinchion, managing director, SCF, said: “We want to encourage ‘citizen investors’ – people who may have some money in the bank but maybe never thought about investment before – to buy bonds that invest in their communities.

“Community bonds are a great way for people – be they residents, members, or customers – to invest in social enterprises operating locally.

“They offer a return on investment, keep money circulating within communities and ensure good stuff is happening.

“Community bonds could be a great way for local councils or business improvement districts to capitalise bespoke local loan funds to provide loans for small businesses – to perhaps help a hairdresser move from cutting hair in their own home to taking a chair in a shop, or a car mechanic to switch from their garden to a dedicated garage.”

SCF began issuing community bonds in 2017, and recently launched a bond to lend money to Kalopsia Collective, a textile manufacturer in Fife.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Artist’s impression issued by Britishvolt showing a £2.6 billion electric vehicle battery ‘gigaplant’ planned for construction in Blyth, Northumberland (Handout/PA)
Failed Britishvolt project bought by Australian start-up
Half of people in the UK have reported buying less food when shopping in recent weeks (Aaron Chown/PA)
British households buying less food or skipping meals as cost pressures bite
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the offices of UK Finance in central London, outlining further detail on the Party’s growth mission (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer: Migration is not the answer to all our problems
Asco operative with jetting pressure washer
Asco to invest more than £10 million in its UK business
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Celebrating Aberdeen's famous Mugiemoss paper mill
Food minister Mark Spencer has summoned supermarket chiefs to explain “what they are doing to get shelves stocked again” amid shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables (PA)
Supermarket bosses meeting food minister over fruit and veg shortage
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy – but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April (PA)
What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for me and my energy bill?
(David Davies/ PA)
Paperchase collapse and raft of company insolvencies boost Begbies Traynor

Most Read

1
George Street police
Aberdeen’s George Street sealed off due to disturbance involving ‘a number of people’
2
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Serial thief stole Uber Eats delivery driver’s car and took it on 52-mile joyride
3
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you…
4
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Paedophile messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
5
What are the Northern Lights and where can they be seen in Scotland?
6
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
2
7
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Former Lossiemouth bar set for new lease of life as shops and flats, community…
8
Aldi store on Loco Works Road, Inverurie.
Inverurie Aldi store to reopen this week after refurbishment
9
Millbank Community Centre could become a large home with its own play room and bar
Community centre could be Donside dream home, Inverurie abattoir demolition and Aberdeen’s McNasty’s hotel…
10
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Father phoned police on drink-driving son who drove to car wash

More from Press and Journal

Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Let battle commence! Lego challenge returns to UHI Outer Hebrides
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's crime writing festival Granite Noir attracts biggest-ever audience
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Warnings not to approach 'cute and cuddly' seals on Aberdeenshire beach for selfies
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Firefighter directed sex attacks and rapes of young girls in Philippines from his home…
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Hundreds of human skulls taken in colonial conquests found in Aberdeen University's collection
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Blow to Oban and Lochgilphead high streets as Mary Meals shuts charity shops
Head teacher Craig Connon cuts the ribbon along with youngest pupil Alfie Finlay (3) and oldest pupil Shon Ahmed (11) at the Ness Castle Primary grand opening
'Well worth the wait': Opening day arrives for Ness Castle school
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
James Bond expert leaves HMT audience shaken not slurred as cocktails bring spy stories…
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
World Book Day: Send us your book-themed dress-up photos
Companies in the north can benefit from "flexible" and "patient" options in either lending or investment. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle fan view: It is clear another season in the Championship beckons

Editor's Picks

Most Commented