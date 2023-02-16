Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar

By Keith Findlay
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 7:53 pm
Ryanair is offering a pay half now, pay half later option for families. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ryanair is offering a pay half now, pay half later option for families. Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Budget airline Ryanair today unveiled its summer schedule from Aberdeen.

There are no new routes from the Granite City but the Irish carrier will still operate flights to two popular destinations in Spain and one in Portugal, as in previous years.

It teased the prospect of additional routes in the future, however, with a spokeswoman saying the company “wouldn’t rule it out”.

Ryanair and Aberdeen

Ryanair will operate four flights a week to the holiday hotspots of Alicante, Malaga and Faro from April.

Aberdeen-Alicante has never been off the radar for the airline, aside from Covid disruption, since it returned to Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) in February 2017 after a five-year absence.

The Malaga and Faro flights have had a more checkered history, axed and then resurrected as Ryanair kept the success of its Aberdeen routes under constant review.

It also operated flights between Aberdeen and Malta for a spell, citing “route performance and market demand” as the reason behind their withdrawal in 2019.

Malaga is one of two Spanish destinations Ryanair flies to from Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

When launching the Spanish flights in 2017, Ryanair and AIA bosses urged north-east passengers to “use them or lose them” – and show there is demand for more low-cost routes out of Aberdeen.

Dublin-based Ryanair says its operations from the Granite City support 50 local jobs.

The company plans to fly 225 million passengers a year by 2026. The total for the year to January 2023 was 165.3m.

Albufeira – one of the towns in the Algarve region of Portugal served by Faro Airport. Image: Shutterstock

Ryanair currently operates 2,500 daily flights across a a network spanning in excess of 230 airports in more than 40 countries.

Its spokeswoman told The Press and Journal hitting the 2026 target would require many new routes – and this could include new flights from Aberdeen. “We certainly wouldn’t rule it out,” she added.

Load factor for flights out of Aberdeen running ‘a little bit low’

Ryanair’s three current services to and from Aberdeen carry about 73,000 passengers a year.

According to the spokeswoman, their load factor – how well the airline fills its planes – is about 85%.

This is “a little bit low”, compared with a network average of more than 95%, she added.

She also revealed 30% of the seats on Ryanair’s flights to and from Aberdeen this summer are already sold.

This means people looking for cheap flights from their local airport need to hurry to bag the best deals.

El Postiguet beach in Alicante. Image: Shutterstock

Travellers often have to pay more to fly out of Aberdeen, compared with other airports.

Many choose to drive down to Edinburgh or Glasgow to catch much cheaper flights.

Asked why Ryanair’s fares from Aberdeen tend to cost more, the spokeswoman said it was most likely due to the airline offering many more services from the central belt.

Easing the pressure on holiday costs

Fewer flights mean less availability, which will often result in higher prices, she said.

She urged people to book as early as possible to get the best deals, whatever airport they want to fly from.

And she highlighted Ryanair’s updated Family Plus bundle, which the airline says will make paying for holidays easier.

Passengers can spread out the cost of family trips by paying half the fare at the time of booking and the other half up to 40 days before departure.

The offer is aimed at those who are trying to fit trips into strained household budgets amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ryanair has also announced its summer schedules for other Scottish airports.

Christopher Tibbett, head of airline relations and marketing, Aberdeen, said: “We are thrilled that Ryanair is launching a bigger season from Aberdeen than ever before.

“Whether exploring the Algarve’s hidden beaches, hiking Andalucia’s rugged mountains or enjoying sundown cocktails along the Costa Blanca, Scottish holidaymakers will be well served this summer”.

