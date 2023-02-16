Chivas Brothers cashes in on Far East thirst to post 23% sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Chivas Brothers cashes in on Far East thirst to post 23% sales rise

By Simon Warburton
February 16, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 5:22 pm
The Glenlivet whisky barrels.
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.

Heavy Far East appetite for top end Scotch whisky has seen Chivas Brothers turn in half-year organic net sales up 23% for 2022.

The period covers July to December 2022 and saw what Chivas terms its “prestige portfolio” up 28%, with Ballantine’s Prestige range growing 81% owing to increased demand across Asian markets and global travel retail (GTR).

That Far East taste for top-notch Scotch saw Korea, Japan and Taiwan up 59%, 53% and 37% respectively, while Brazil, Colombia and Mexico posted increases of 40%, 30% and 21%.

Whisky stills.
Pernod Ricard owns The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Chivas Regal whiskies. Image: DCT Media.

In European markets, Spain rose 17% and Poland 7%, while separately North America increased by 6%.

Chivas Brothers is French multi-national Pernod Ricard’s business dedicated solely to Scotch whisky.

Its portfolio features single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet, which are exported from Scotland to more than 100 countries worldwide.

‘Continued drive to open up the category to new audiences’

Chivas Brothers’ chairman and CEO Jean-Etienne Gourgues, commented: “These positive results reflect the impact of our long-term portfolio elevation and premiumisation strategy.

“It’s a testament to the resilience of Scotch, its bright future and our continued drive to open up the category to new audiences.”

Chivas is the world’s number two Scotch whisky producer, employing 1,600 people across 26 sites. This includes distilleries in Moray and Highlands and its historic Strathisla Distillery in Keith.

One potential cloud on the whisky horizon however, is the Scottish Government’s consultation document: “Restricting alcohol advertising and promotion,” which sets out why it wants to cut down the industry’s ability to market itself in order to “reduce the appeal of alcohol to our young people.”

Chivas-Brothers-Chairman-and-CEO-Jean-Etienne-Gourgues
Chivas Brothers chairman and CEO Jean-Etienne Gourgues. Image Chivas Brothers.

The swingeing set of measures might see booze put out of sight in shops as tobacco is today, while paper and online advertising could be severely curtailed along with alcohol visibility at sporting events.

Some in the industry have slammed the ideas as “damaging” and having a significant knock-on effect for suppliers.

But more than 100 firms which produce alcohol – including Chivas Brothers – signed an open letter to Holyrood ministers, saying: “Don’t destroy Scotland’s drinks industry.”

Clothing as ‘walking billboards’

The letter signals the companies’ concerns surrounding the new potential restrictions that the Scottish Government is consulting on.

Alcohol producers from across the country spoke out against the proposals with signatories also including Belhaven, Brewdog, Pernod Ricard, The Macallan and Molson Coors.

The consultation runs until March 9.

Measures could even include prohibiting the sale or distribution of alcohol-branded merchandise including T-shirts, jackets and baseball caps as well as branded glasses and mugs, with clothing in particular singled out as “walking billboards.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Marks and Spencer’s came out top in an annual customer satisfaction survey (James Manning/PA)
M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey
‘Silver spenders’ are helping to drive up contactless use (Peter Byrne/PA)
Record 91.2% of eligible card transactions in 2022 were contactless – Barclays
Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said attempting to lower taxes had been the ‘right’ direction for the country (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right
A Border Force officer (Steve Parsons/PA)
Border Force workers to stage strike in pay dispute
Empty platforms at Paddington station in London (James Manning/PA)
Rail workers to stage more strikes in row over pay, jobs and conditions
Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen joins members on the picket lines during previous strike action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal College of Nursing announces significant escalation in strike action
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen to welcome world's tourist trade in April
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
Royal Mail staff have voted to continue strike action (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail workers vote to continue strikes campaign

Most Read

1
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
3
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
4
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four
5
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryanair’s ‘bigger than ever’ summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar
2
6
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
7
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
8
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead
9
Bridge of Don crash
Repairs on crash-damaged Bridge of Don home could take up to four weeks
10
man arrested Inverness
Police hope conviction of Aberdeen serial sex offender will ‘bring closure’ to victims

More from Press and Journal

Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Golfer Rif pitches in with first history of Muir of Ord club
Keith Woodburn missing
Cold case of missing person Keith Woodburn last seen in Aberdeen in 1990s reopened
Paul Hartley has rejoined Cove Rangers on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Image: Darrell Benns
Cove Rangers' Paul Hartley won't feel safe even with Championship victory over Arbroath this…
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Brian Irvine: Time is of the essence for Aberdeen in hunt for a new…
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Breaking news logo
A9 Inverness to Thurso road closed following series crash near Tain
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Argyll and Bute Council prepares to set its budget vowing to protect 'as many…
Chivas Brothers' operations include The Glenlivet, made in Ballindalloch on Speyside. Image: Shutterstock.
Emergency closure on Elgin High Street for sewer repairs under pavement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented