Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will ‘entice people’ to Highlands

By Simon Warburton
March 7, 2023, 1:37 pm
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Image: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

SGL Carbon says the award of green freeport status to the Opportunity Cromarty Firth Consortium (OCF) will “entice talent” up to the Highlands.

More flesh needs to be put on the freeport bones yet, but the comments from SGL  – which has a 250 employee-strong operation in Muir of Ord – back up some of OCF’s ambitious claims of up to 25,000 new jobs being generated following the bid win.

SGL managing director Steve Easton was speaking following the visit today to the Muir of Ord facility by minister for business, trade and tourism, Ivan McKee, who saw at first-hand its ability to work in the renewables sector – another key plank of OCF’s bid.

Stephen Easton
SGL Carbon MD Steve Easton. Image: Muckle Media.

Mr Easton said: “Ivan McKee wanted to see local businesses and see what tax-free port status with Cromarty might bring for companies established here.

“It was a great opportunity to meet Ivan and put across some of our thoughts – energy for us is a big issue – it has gone up five-fold.

It is all positive for the local economy – it will entice talent up.”

“The fact Inverness Airport, Nigg and Inverness Port is part and parcel of that tax free status means it can be quite far-reaching with the 45 square kilometre radius.

“It is all positive for the local economy – it will entice talent up.

“National Insurance contributions could be free for the first three years and there are some tax-free incentives for new buildings and capital expenditure.”

SGL Carbon’s site located just outside Inverness is the only UK producer of carbon and oxidised fibres.

It is part of a global network of 29 production sites in the SGL Carbon group.

The Germany-based company upgraded the site at Muir of Ord in 2017 to become one of two sites producing carbon fibre for customers in the automotive, wind energy, and aerospace industry.

A carbon fibre spool.
A carbon fibre spool. Image: DCT Media.

The majority of SGL’s continuous carbon fibre is used for the structural elements in wind turbine blades but also in automotive and industrial applications.

The company’s panox material is used in a range of applications from flame proofing, to insulating fabrics and brake discs. It is also used in battery storage devices.

Mr McKee said the firm was a “prime example of the positive impact inward investors can have on Scotland’s regions”.

Staff recruitment

He added: “SGL has joined the renewable energy revolution by producing materials used in electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines, exporting around the world and transforming the local economy.

“Wider opportunities from the Inverness and Cromarty Green Freeport can promote further growth and regeneration.”

SGL is currently recruiting for five positions in maintenance, supply chain and training and development, conceding it “struggles sometimes” with attracting staff due to its geographical position

Ivan Mckee in high-viz jacket
Ivan McKee visits SGL site in Muir of Ord. Image: Muckle Media.

Details on what exactly green freeport status will mean are still to be made concrete with Mr Easton noting: “How that will trickle though, it’s difficult to say.

“For us probably the wind sector is our bread and butter, particularly those larger blades being built off the Cromarty Firth.”

