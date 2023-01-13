Thousands of jobs promised for Highlands as Cromarty Firth confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Thousands of jobs promised for Highlands as Cromarty Firth confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’

By Andy Philip and Justin Bowie
January 13, 2023, 10:32 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 3:44 pm
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.

The two Scottish bids to become job-creating “freeports” with special tax status have been confirmed by the UK and Scottish government two days after we exclusively revealed the winners.

Cromarty Firth, which operates in the Highlands, and Forth Ports, which includes Fife, were officially named as “green freeports” while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Scotland.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that the first minister and I can announce the delivery of our shared ambition for people in Scotland today with not one but two excellent Green Freeport areas.”

It’s hoped the awards will create as many 75,000 jobs and boost the local economies in the Highlands and in Fife.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “This is a milestone achievement in the process to deliver Green Freeports for Scotland.”

Jobs boost in Highlands

Bosses from the Cromarty Firth consortium say green freeport status will help drive forward renewables projects in the region.

A new green hydrogen project which will now go ahead as a result of the successful bid will aim to make it easier for local whisky firms in the Highlands to meet their own climate targets.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise chief executive Stuart Black said: “This is fantastic news. Green freeport status for the Cromarty Firth will be a huge asset.

“It will attract large-scale manufacturing and create thousands of green jobs that complement the skills of the local workforce.”

The two winning bids were put through a selection process against others including bids in Orkney and a joint application from Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Rishi Sunak in Scotland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The successful bids will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding and will benefit from tax reliefs and other incentives.

The sites are expected to bring forward an estimated £10.8 billion of private and public investment and create over 75,000 new, high-skilled jobs, the UK Government said.

Applicants had to show they would contribute towards environmental targets by 2045 and create new, “green” jobs.

They were also required to set out how they would support high-quality employment opportunities with fair work conditions at their core.

Rosyth will benefit from a new green freeport. Image: DCT Media.

The successful Forth Ports bid – which covers Rosyth and Burntisland in Fife – aims to improve shipping logistics and generate more offshore wind projects.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman said on Thursday a successful bid could result in “significant investment” for the region’s economy.

‘Disappointed’

The announcement was seen as a major snub for the north-east where business leaders hoped a new freeport would help ease the region’s transition away from oil and gas.

Businessman Sir Ian Wood, who has been at the helm of the Aberdeen and Peterhead application, said: “We are, of course, hugely disappointed.

Aberdeen missed out on freeport status. Image: Port of Aberdeen.

“The UK Government’s overly severe application of the Energy Profits Levy and the Scottish Government’s new position supporting a presumption against oil and gas exploration are economically damaging.

“Green freeport status would have significantly helped in ameliorating these policies. It is therefore now incumbent upon both governments to act swiftly and demonstrate their support for the region.”

‘Failed Tory gimmick’

But Greens – in power with the SNP in Scotland – opposed the plan.

Scottish Greens finance spokesman Ross Greer said: “There is nothing green about so-called green freeports.

“They are a failed and dated Tory gimmick which hands public cash over to multinational corporations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
The government says 75,000 jobs could be created.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks