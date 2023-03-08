‘It’s now or never’: Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s now or never’: Aberdeen knitting pioneer bags another £50,000 grant to grow her business

By Kelly Wilson
March 8, 2023, 12:01 am
Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It
Lucy Fisher of Knit It has won £50,000 from Innovate UK's Women in Innovation Awards. Image: Knit It

An Aberdeen entrepreneur is knitting together a team of workers after having won a £50,000 grant to support female business leaders.

Lucy Fisher was awarded the cash from the UK Government-backed agency Innovate UK to further develop her interactive platform which makes learning how to knit easy.

Having learned to knit from a young age from her mum and grandma, the 27-year-old launched the Knit It app with the aim to inspire the younger generations to pick up their needles and start knitting.

The grant from Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards was announced on International Women’s Day.

It comes after she picked up another £50,000 award last year, via the granting body’s Young Innovators Next Steps, an annual competition for young people with bright business ideas.

‘Now or never’ moment

The former Robert Gordon University student made the big decision in December to quit her full-time job as an architectural designer and concentrate fully on Knit It.

She now plans to recruit a specialist team of designers and technical specialists to make her knitting dream a reality.

Ms Fisher said: “All the support we’ve had just enhanced the momentum for me so much so I left my day job to go full-time. It was a now or never. It needs my full attention to get it out there and share it with the world.

Lucy Fisher was awarded £50,000 from Innovate UK. Image: Knit It
Lucy Fisher was awarded £50,000 from Innovate UK. Image: Knit It

“I feel so close to the brink. It’s the final steps now before the final push.”

Ms Fisher added: “We are planning on hiring knitting pattern designers, data inputters and a marketing team in anticipation of launching the platform this year.

“There’s an opportunity for community involvement as I’m looking for pattern designers to submit patterns.

“To receive the award was fantastic. It’s all about me inspiring people to knit.”

Ms Fisher was amongst this year’s 50 winners of Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards who are developing novel solutions to major social, environmental and economic challenges.

As well as the money she will receive one-to-one business coaching, and a suite of networking, role modelling, and training opportunities.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day (March 8), the awards reflect the government’s ambition to give more support to women innovators and business leaders.

Strong Scottish showing

Now in its sixth year, the competition drew a record number of 920 applications from women business leaders, 10% up from last year.

Innovate UK head of equality, diversity and inclusion Emily Nott said: “Each year I am blown away by the brilliant ideas and talent we uncover through our Women in Innovation programme.

“Despite these challenging economic times, this year’s winners have shown great leadership, passion and resilience in driving their innovations forward.”

Ms Fisher was one of five winners from Scotland.

Ms Fisher with some of her designs. Image: Knit It
Ms Fisher with some of her designs. Image: Knit It

UK Government minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It’s fantastic to see such strong representation from Scottish entrepreneurs among today’s winners.

“Entrepreneurship is a powerful vehicle for growing our economy – helping to create better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country – whilst also helping to tackle some of our biggest societal challenges.

“Many congratulations to all the winners, and I look forward to seeing these concepts develop through the support they will now receive.”

