Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings

Richard Hastings pointed to Caley Thistle for putting him on course as a teenager, which has led to him becoming a Hall of Fame legend for Canada.

The former ICT star, whose career kicked off as youth at Nairn County, was inducted by Canada Soccer this week along with women’s national team hero Carmelina Moscato.

The 45-year-old was capped 59 times for his country, the majority of which were starts, and his golden goal against Mexico in 2000 put Canada on course for a sensational Gold Cup triumph.

That special achievement came hot on the heels of him helping Steve Paterson’s First Division aces beat Celtic 3-1 in the Scottish Cup, which remains one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football history.

Defender Hastings moved to Scotland from near Middlesbrough with his English parents when he was 11 and, having impressed at Nairn, he was snapped up after giving Caley legend Danny MacDonald a torrid time.

Nairn chance to led Caley Jags move

He explained how that one match in particular ultimately led to 366 appearances for ICT over two spells, including promotions from the Third, Second and First Divisions and five years starring in the Scottish Premiership.

He said: “I didn’t go through any academy as such. I was playing for Nairn County’s first-team at 16. Because of my youth, I was more of a midfielder, and was thrown in at the deep end.

“I was then pitched in at left-back and that experience, which wasn’t even a full season, helped me on my way.

“In the very last game of the season, away to Caley at Telford Street. I had to mark Danny MacDonald. I had a really good game. That was the last season before the (Caley and Thistle) amalgamation.

“Danny was becoming the assistant manager to Sergei Baltacha (at Caley Thistle). Having since spoken to Danny, he said he was fuming because he wasn’t getting any change from me. At full-time, he said to Sergei to sign me.

“I then got signed off the back of that game and got into the starting 11 not far into the season, aged 17, and it kicked on from there. It all began at Nairn County. Not a lot of people might know that.”

And Hastings, who later played for Ross County for a season, said being able to shine for Caley Thistle as a teenager opened the door to a dazzling international career.

He said: “I had so many great memories at Caley Thistle. Winning promotions through the divisions and being part of that history was brilliant.

“I was, at one stage, the club’s youngest (first-team) player, aged 17. That helped me to get recognised by Canada. At that age, many kids were in academies, so that helped get me on the map.

“Caley Thistle were always great with me going away to Canada games and tournament. I’ve a lot to thank them for in that respect and I would like to think I gave them all for a good part of my career.”

A February like no other for Hastings

Beating Celtic in that special Scottish Cup tie remains a special moment. Marrying that with Gold Cup glory in the same month 23 years ago will never be forgotten.

He added: “February 2000 was the highlight month of my career. It began when I was part of the team that beat Celtic.

“I wasn’t even able to celebrate because I had to stay in the Glasgow Airport Hotel because I had a 6am flight the next morning for the Gold Cup which we went on to win.

“I couldn’t even celebrate the Gold Cup win because I had to fly back for the Scottish Cup replay against Aberdeen.

“Returning on hardly any sleep, I threw some espressos down me and, although we lost that tie 1-0, I was man of the match.

“I was on such a high and finally got some sleep at the end of February. Those were special teams to be part of.”

Zoom ‘dupe’ led to country induction

And he revealed how he learned he was to become a Hall of Fame star, which came as a shock of the very best kind.

He said: “I was supposed to go on a Zoom call with some of my team-mates from the 2007 Gold Cup.

“It turns out I was duped on to it, because when I was on it, I realised they threw me a curveball and were announcing my induction. I was a bit flummoxed at the start and it took a while to realise they were speaking about me.

“It came as a real surprise and shock, but it was an honour and a privilege to hear from my former team-mates as well as current national team coach John Herdman, who was on the call and had some nice words to say.

“To have an international career on top of a domestic career is always a massive bonus.

“To have that capped off now with a Hall of Fame induction is something special and something to be proud of.

“The golden goal, which people always speak about, was one of those euphoric moments that no one who follows football in Canada can forget.

“While it’s nice to always have that, I am still proud of the fact I had 59 caps, including 54 starts. I had a good international career. I’d like to think I gave everything when representing my country.

“In terms of the induction, they used to host a big function in a city, but they have changed that I will now be presented (to the crowd) before the Canada v Honduras Nations League game at the end of this month.

“They will fly my family and I over to Toronto and then, at the game, I think I will get a jersey with number and Hall of Fame stitched in. It will be nice.”