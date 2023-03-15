Dons legend wrong-footed by ‘surprise’ change to pension tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dons legend wrong-footed by ‘surprise’ change to pension tax

By Keith Findlay
March 15, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 15, 2023, 9:32 pm
Russell Anderson, of Aberdein Considine was, like other experts on finance, not expecting an end to a lifetime cap on pension contributions. Image: Jim Irvine /DDC Thomson
North-east money experts were taken aback by the chancellor’s move to abolish the lifetime pension allowance (LPA).

They had expected an increase in the annual allowance, which is rising by £20,000 to £60,000.

But they didn’t predict Jeremy Hunt would do away with the LPA in his Spring Budget today.

Mr Hunt said it would stop more than 80% of NHS doctors getting a tax charge.

Abolishing the LTA will mean that many people can continue to save for retirement and draw their pension more tax efficiently, without facing additional tax bills of 55%.”

Kevin Mackenzie, Acumen Financial Planning

Russell Anderson, the former Aberdeen FC captain now working for law firm Aberdein Considine as an independent financial adviser, said: “Rumours had suggested the chancellor may look to raise the lifetime allowance for pensions.

“But the decision to remove it completely it was totally unexpected.

“Whether this policy assists Mr Hunt in helping to keep doctors working remains to be seen.

“It is certainly a boost to those in a position to save larger amounts towards their pension, especially when they will benefit from 40% or 45% tax relief direct from the government.”

‘Massive unforeseen positive change’

Barry O’Neill, investment director for Carbon Financial Partners in Aberdeen, said: “Scrapping the LTA is a massive unforeseen positive change to pensions legislation.

“It will be widely welcomed by not only the recently retired senior health service employees who the government is targeting with this change, but by anyone who has been diligently maximising their pension contributions on an annual basis for many years.

“The 50% increase to the annual allowance will also be welcomed by higher earners who will now have greater flexibility to save more towards the retirement they are working hard for.”

Barry O’Neill, investment director at Carbon Financial Partners. Image: Michal Wachucik/Newsline Scotland

Mr O’Neill added: “We have yet to see the detailed proposals, so as with any news that appears to be hugely positive with no downside, we await the technical briefing to see if there is a sting in the tail. The devil is invariably in the detail.”

Paul Gibson, of Banchory-based Granite Financial Planning, said: “The increase to the annual allowance had been heavily predicted but the abolition of the LTA was quite unexpected and is to be welcomed.

“To limit how much an individual can both pay into a pension and take out was inherently unfair.

“With pension policy there is always a sting in the tale and the restriction of pension commencement lump sum (tax-free cash) to £267,275 adds more complexity.”

Paul Gibson, of Granite Financial Planning. Image: Michal Wachucik / Abermedia

Kevin Mackenzie, of Aberdeen firm Acumen Financial Planning, said: “We welcome the surprising news the government has decided to completely abolish the LTA.

“Introduced in 2006 at £1.5 million, the LTA steadily increased to £1.8m by 2010.

“Since then it has been subject to government reductions and a more recent freeze, and currently stands at £1.0731m. As a result, many more people saving for retirement have been impacted by higher tax charges.

“Abolishing the LTA will mean that many people can continue to save for retirement and draw their pension more tax efficiently, without facing additional tax bills of 55%.

“Coupled with the increase in annual allowance to £60,000, we now have a far more attractive pension framework.”

