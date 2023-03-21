Pay rises of up to 7% for workers at north airports means no more strikes – for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Pay rises of up to 7% for workers at north airports means no more strikes – for now

By Keith Findlay
March 21, 2023, 1:39 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 4:21 pm
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

Terminals run by Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) will suffer no further disruption from strikes after workers and bosses struck a pay deal.

Scottish Government-owned Hial has been forced to close several airports in recent months due to rolling industrial action in an ongoing pay dispute.

Unions recently agreed to suspend the strikes as “a gesture of good faith”, while they balloted members on a new offer worth 7% extra pay annually for most workers, up from 5% previously.

Loganair to ‘partially’ restore services

The suspension of industrial action came too late for Scottish airline Loganair, which had already reduced its schedule for lifeline passenger services to the islands.

But Loganair said today it would ‘partially’ restore affected services from April 24 – a week earlier than planned – after Unions confirmed the long-running dispute is over.

According to Hial’s bosses, the revised offer exceeds “the original flexibility” of government pay policy.

Hial employees earning between £44,000 and £80,000 are to get an extra 5%.

Anyone above that pay grade will get 4% more, while a 5% increase to shift allowances has also been agreed.

Unite’s members are to be congratulated for leading the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite

Unite the Union said its 120 members at Hial – security staff, baggage handlers and ground crew, as well as those working in fire and rescue, security and administration – had voted 93% in favour of the new deal.

Sharon Graham, general-secretary, Unite, added: “Members across the Highlands and Islands airports stood firm and fought to achieve a positive result.

“Unite’s members are to be congratulated for leading the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Unite the Union

And Shauna Wright, industrial officer at the union, said: “The deal secured at the Hial Group represents a significant shift in position from when the industrial action by Unite members started in December.

“There has been movement by the company and, ultimately, the Scottish Government.

“We are pleased our members will receive a significant boost to their pay and conditions. We are also urging the Scottish Government to grant Hial the flexibility to negotiate with trade unions going forward.

“This must entail a review of how the public pay policy actually works in practice.”

Hial’s operations include the beach landing strip at Barra Airport. Image: Keith Findlay/DCT Media

Prospect said fire and security workers across Hial’s 11 airports – Inverness and all the smaller airports in the Highlands and Islands, plus the terminal in Dundee – were 75% in favour of the revised deal.

Welcoming an end to the dispute, Prospect negotiations officer Jane Rose said: “Our members at Hial provide a vital service for the Highlands and Islands, and deserve to have their work and skills properly compensated.

Compromise

“This deal has required compromise from all involved and I thank Scottish ministers for giving Hial the authority to reach a deal.

“It is clear there are wider pay structure issues which remain to be addressed and we look forward to working constructively with Hial to tackle these as we move, almost immediately, into 2023-24 discussions”.

We are sorry that the industrial action and route suspensions have caused considerable disruption for passengers and our customers, particularly for those on our island communities who rely on our airports to support essential and lifeline services.”

Inglis Lyon, managing director, Hial

Hial said it was “pleased the enhanced offer has been accepted by colleagues”.

Inglis Lyon, the Inverness firm’s managing director, added: “The most recent offer exceeded the original flexibility of the Scottish Government pay policy.

“We are sorry that the industrial action and route suspensions have caused considerable disruption for passengers and our customers, particularly for those on our island communities who rely on our airports to support essential and lifeline services.

Stornoway Airport.

“We also apologise for the significant impact the action has had on our airline partners.

“This positive result will provide our partner airlines with the certainty they require to plan air connectivity for their passengers.”

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport-based Loganair said: “We are heartened and relieved to learn of the settlement of the pay dispute.

“We can all now focus on delivering a busy summer season ahead – the first full year of open international travel since the pandemic – without fear of rolling disruption to island flights from strikes and work-to-rule actions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Former Shell office in Tullos, Aberdeen.
Fury as north-east pensioners left out of Shell profit bonanza
Fever-Tree said that ‘glass costs and trans-Atlantic freight costs’ have hit profitability (Fever-Tree/PA)
Fever-Tree to raise prices after glass bottle costs rocket
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
The cash savings deals currently on the market cannot beat inflation at 10.4%, but savers can at least offset some of the impacts by shopping around (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cash savings rates have improved but still cannot beat inflation, says website
The ONS revealed CPI inflation rose to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January (Yui Mok/PA)
How worried should we be over the shock rise in inflation?
The vegetable shortages behind the unexpected surge in inflation saw some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets imposing buyer limits (Julien Behal/PA)
How food items have increased in price over the past year
Amazon has announced it is increasing the base pay for its British workers from the start of next month (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon raises minimum starting pay for thousands of workers by 50p to £11
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
IMF and Ukraine agree £13bn loan package
The final quarter of last year was more challenging, housebuilding bosses said (Rui Vieira/PA)
Vistry sees profit dip as it sets aside cash for post-Grenfell safety upgrades
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 

Most Read

1
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off after accepting £7,000 from man who thought she wanted…
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Is your dream home right under your nose?
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Reunion plans: Where are Aberdeen's young Gothenburg Ambassadors of 1983 now?
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Injured man evacuated from vessel north of Nairn
'Sorry' for the disruption - Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Aberdeen rugby fan with tickets for Melrose Sevens mistakenly books camping site 10,000 miles…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented