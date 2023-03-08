‘Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic’: NHS boss hits out at Loganair flight suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Most significant disruption to patient services since pandemic’: NHS boss hits out at Loganair flight suspension

By Louise Glen
March 8, 2023, 2:27 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 3:21 pm
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.
Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway. Image: Supplied.

The boss of NHS Western Isles has said the suspension of flights to the islands has come at the “worst possible time” for patients.

Chief executive Gordon Jamieson has revealed at least 500 people from the islands will be impacted by Loganair’s decision to suspend flights from Inverness due to ongoing industrial action over pay.

The airline announced the move last week and has come under fire for holding islanders to ransom – but insist that it is to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays while staff are working to rule.

The suspension of services begins on March 17 and will last six weeks until the end of April.

Mr Jamieson today laid bare the impact will have on patients flying to Inverness for treatment, or relying on consultants to fly to the islands.

NHS Western Isles only found out about the suspension plans late on Friday, and have since been working hard to make alternative arrangements minimise the impact on patients.

However, the health board said it has “limited options” when a “lifeline service” has  been suspended.”

Gordon Jamieson, NHS Western Isles chief executive. Image Supplied.

‘Worst possible time’ for under-pressure NHS

Mr Jamieson said: “With the exception of the pandemic, this action potentially presents us with the most significant disruption to patient services that we have experienced.

“Whilst there would never be a ‘good’ time for a service reduction, this action has come at the worst possible time when there is already significant pressure on the NHS, which makes it difficult to secure alternative options for patients.

“Our staff across the service are working with colleagues at NHS Highland to ensure that, where there is an alternative arrangement, that we rapidly put that in place.”

Almost immediately, staff could see that 230 patients, who require to travel to Inverness for appointments, could be impacted. They are working to make alternative arrangements for those well enough to travel by ferry.

Up to an additional 270 patients who were scheduled to attend an appointment on-island with a visiting consultant could potentially also still be affected by the suspension of flights.

This includes appointments, for example, in ophthalmology, orthotics, ENT and urology.

Some consultants have already agreed to travel to the Western Isles by ferry or to travel from Glasgow – meaning 100 appointments have been kept.

Loganair ATR72 aircraft
Loganair is suspending its flights from Inverness to the islands for six weeks due to industrial action. Image: Big Partnership

Efforts ongoing to minimise impact

Inter-island flights between Benbecula and Stornoway has made sure patients travelling on Tuesdays for chemotherapy are unaffected. Blood and chemotherapy deliveries are also currently unaffected.

Mr Jamieson added: “Whilst there will be a workaround for some patients, we are conscious that some patients will miss important appointments, and we continue to explore all options to avoid, as far as possible, any adverse impact.

“We would offer our apologies to patients for the unprecedented disruption to services that the suspension of flight services will cause for a prolonged period and would reassure everyone that we will continue to work with patients, partners on the mainland and with Scottish Government colleagues to minimise the impact, where we can, for individuals and families.”

Loganair has been asked to comment.



