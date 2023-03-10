Strike action at Hial airports called off – but flight cancellations still on the cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Strike action at Hial airports called off – but flight cancellations still on the cards

By Ross Hempseed
March 10, 2023, 3:50 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 8:10 pm
Inverness Airport where strikes have been called off following new pay offer by Hial. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Airport where strikes have been called off following new pay offer by Hial. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Strikes at Highlands and Islands airports have been suspended, however Loganair flight cancellations are still expected in the coming weeks.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has been forced to close several airports due to rolling strike action amidst an ongoing pay dispute.

Had the strikes gone ahead Inverness Airport, Hial’s major hub airport, would have closed on March 13 and 17, but this has now been avoided.

A meeting between Hial and three trade unions PCS, Prospect and Unite on March 9 yielded a new enhanced pay offer of 7%, “significantly better” than 5% originally offered.

Inverness Airport will no longer be closed on March 13 and March 17 following the suspension of strike action. Image: Hial.

However as the announcement come just one week before Loganair prepares to suspend flights to and from the Western Isles, the operator said the cancellations will still go ahead.

From March 17, the airline plans to axe vital passenger services from places like Stornoway where people need to travel by air to Inverness for medical treatment at Raigmore Hospital.

The suspension of flights is due to last for six weeks although vital supply flights between Stornoway and Inverness will continue to operate.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We warmly welcome this positive step forward in negotiations between Hial airports and their unions.

“Loganair aims to resume services from Inverness to Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula as soon as it is practical to do so and we will issue further updates in due course in line with the ballot outcome.”

‘Hopeful for a positive result’

The unions agreed to suspend the strike action as “a gesture of good faith”, while they ballot members on the new pay deal.

Jane Rose, Prospect negotiator, said: “This is a welcome improvement to the offer from the employer, which we will now be putting to members via ballot, although it is clear there are wider pay structure issues at Hial which remain to be addressed.

“As a gesture of good faith in the negotiations, and recognising the positive change in the offer from Hial we will be suspending all industrial action until the conclusion of consultation with members.”

Prospect and Unite, representing airport fire and security services, will ballot members from March 13 until March 20.

PCS, representing some administration/support staff at several airports, confirmed that due to Hial members being part of a national dispute, strikes on March 15 will go ahead.

Flights in and out of island airports across Scotland were unable to go ahead due to airport closures. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, Hial says due to the small number of people involved, it will unlikely affect normal operations.

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director, said: “The new business case presented to Transport Scotland at the beginning of the week was approved and allowed us to make an improved pay offer.

“We look forward to the outcome of the ballot and are hopeful for a positive result to resolve the current industrial dispute.

“We apologise for the disruption this industrial action has caused and would ask passengers to contact their airline if they have any questions on flights.”

Responding to the strike suspension, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said: “I warmly welcome the decision to suspend industrial action at Hial airports. This will come as a huge relief to islanders after months of disruption.

“Hopefully a formal agreement can be reached soon, but I would urge Loganair to reinstate services between Inverness and the islands as soon as possible.”

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant welcomed the news however was disappointed plans to suspend flights was still to go ahead.

She noted that NHS Western Isles is having to reschedule 500 medical appointments for people some who have complex issues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for 'warm and loveable boy' Theo, 5, who died following crash…
Jack-up barge being used in Cromarty Firth underwater testing work
Underwater testing marks first concrete action at Cromarty Firth following green freeport victory
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Campaign launched to build Raigmore hospital replacement 'fit for 21st Century Highlanders'
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene Picture shows; Poppy Baker-Spink, owner of The Cake Shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Poppy Baker-Spink, 24, on why 'education isn't everything' as she dominates Inverness baking scene
Cirque: The Greatest Show offered music and thrills at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Supplied by Eden Court
Review: Roll up, roll up! Cirque solidifies itself as The Greatest Show with musical…
(L-R): Willie Park Building & Bus. Dev. Mgr_Key Facilities Management Kenny Shand_Planning & Design Group Director _Mabbett Derek J. McNab_MD_ Mabbett
Inverness design firm staff numbers rise 25% since takeover
English comedian Stewart Lee will visit Aberdeen and Inverness in March.
Stewart Lee on Aberdeen, Inverness, rowdy fans and being called 'comedian's comedian'
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Christopher Barclay was cleared of sending a threatening video at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Christopher Barclay. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who threatened to kill brother-in-law in online video cleared of committing a crime

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meathook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars revealed
Some weddings are abroad and so there's the travel to take into account.
Yvie Burnett goes skating in Stockholm and starts saving for a wedding
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
What we learned this week about....Nats in a spat, a cold spell in the…
The Dunes Restaurant & Bar at Balmedie. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Dunes Restaurant & Bar is a 19th hole with a difference…
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closed for the 'immediate future' due to unpaid rent arrears owed to the Kinlochleven Community Trust.
Ice Factor Kinlochleven closes after almost 20 years of business as search for new…
Renowned Scottish musician Duncan Chisholm is playing in Aberdeen this month.
Profile: Duncan Chisholm lifted people's spirits during Covid and is bringing sweet music from…
CR0041575 Reporters Danny McKay / Kathryn Wylie Sheriff Court, Aberdeen Pictured is Nathan Linden 8th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Domestic abuser grabbed mother of his child by the throat and pinned her against…
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented