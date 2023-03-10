Strike action at Hial airports called off – but flight cancellations still on the cards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strikes at Highlands and Islands airports have been suspended, however Loganair flight cancellations are still expected in the coming weeks.

Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has been forced to close several airports due to rolling strike action amidst an ongoing pay dispute.

Had the strikes gone ahead Inverness Airport, Hial’s major hub airport, would have closed on March 13 and 17, but this has now been avoided.

A meeting between Hial and three trade unions PCS, Prospect and Unite on March 9 yielded a new enhanced pay offer of 7%, “significantly better” than 5% originally offered.

However as the announcement come just one week before Loganair prepares to suspend flights to and from the Western Isles, the operator said the cancellations will still go ahead.

From March 17, the airline plans to axe vital passenger services from places like Stornoway where people need to travel by air to Inverness for medical treatment at Raigmore Hospital.

The suspension of flights is due to last for six weeks although vital supply flights between Stornoway and Inverness will continue to operate.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We warmly welcome this positive step forward in negotiations between Hial airports and their unions.

“Loganair aims to resume services from Inverness to Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula as soon as it is practical to do so and we will issue further updates in due course in line with the ballot outcome.”

‘Hopeful for a positive result’

The unions agreed to suspend the strike action as “a gesture of good faith”, while they ballot members on the new pay deal.

Jane Rose, Prospect negotiator, said: “This is a welcome improvement to the offer from the employer, which we will now be putting to members via ballot, although it is clear there are wider pay structure issues at Hial which remain to be addressed.

“As a gesture of good faith in the negotiations, and recognising the positive change in the offer from Hial we will be suspending all industrial action until the conclusion of consultation with members.”

Prospect and Unite, representing airport fire and security services, will ballot members from March 13 until March 20.

PCS, representing some administration/support staff at several airports, confirmed that due to Hial members being part of a national dispute, strikes on March 15 will go ahead.

However, Hial says due to the small number of people involved, it will unlikely affect normal operations.

Inglis Lyon, Hial’s managing director, said: “The new business case presented to Transport Scotland at the beginning of the week was approved and allowed us to make an improved pay offer.

“We look forward to the outcome of the ballot and are hopeful for a positive result to resolve the current industrial dispute.

“We apologise for the disruption this industrial action has caused and would ask passengers to contact their airline if they have any questions on flights.”

Responding to the strike suspension, Orkney MSP Liam McArthur said: “I warmly welcome the decision to suspend industrial action at Hial airports. This will come as a huge relief to islanders after months of disruption.

“Hopefully a formal agreement can be reached soon, but I would urge Loganair to reinstate services between Inverness and the islands as soon as possible.”

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant welcomed the news however was disappointed plans to suspend flights was still to go ahead.

She noted that NHS Western Isles is having to reschedule 500 medical appointments for people some who have complex issues.