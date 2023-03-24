Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides

Who would fall for a scam on the phone or social media? It's easier than you might think.

Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

This indispensable gadgie maybe doesn’t fix broken hearts, but he does everything else.

Having painted my garden fence a fashionable fyuchie grey, Jake set to work on reddin’ oot my gutters. That’s when I heard him up the ladder in prolonged conversation on his mobile.

Once doon, into his coffee and sausage roll (I ken how to treat ’em), here’s him: “That was some feel gype wi’ a lang say-away aboot my havin’ a car accident. He widnae tak no for an answer, even though I telt him I was up a ladder. They must think we’re a’ mugs.”

So, I revealed to Jake that I was that mug – several times, including last week’s latest entrapment. First, in the early days with my home computer, a wifie claiming to be from Microsoft fair feartet me, revealing they’d detected a virus and needed into my system to fix it.

Scared and confused, I sat down at the screen and followed her long instructions, little knowing she was drilling deep into my system, basically getting me to hack masellie. Only when she asked for £200 to fix the fault did I suspect something wrong, called my loon, who scraiked to shut down asap. The computer had to be wiped. D’oh.

And again. Put my card in the ATM at Holburn Junction Sainsbury’s. Up comes a message: “There is a fault. Card retained. Report to your bank.” In a blue funk, I galloped up in just 10 minutes to my Queen’s Cross RBS.

Gabbling to the quine what had happened, she checked her screen. Then: “Was this before or after you withdrew £600?” Panic, panic, tears in front of the tellers, whisked off to a room to speak to their fraud squad in London.

The dirty, rotten criminal had put a wire device in the slot, stopping cards from going right in. When the machine issues the fault message, peer victims like me shoot off to contact their banks. Meanwhile, the sodding thief had actually been standing right behind me, noting my PIN number (always cover it!).

When I offskied in distress, he extracted my card using the wires, then stole the max he could from there and nearby machines. To my huge relief, I got the money back.

Scams on Facebook and other social media platforms are common and increasingly sophisticated (Image: Evan Lorne/Shutterstock)

I’ll draw a veil ower the naistiness of the swine I was being sarky to when he insisted I’d had a car accident. Obviously narked, the rotter phoned me every 15 minutes for about three hours, the messages – until I stopped answering – increasingly filthy.

My latest skirmish in Scamland started a couple of weeks ago, when a Facebook pal messaged: “Look who just passed away. I think you knew him…” and sent a link, which I pressed. No response. Strange, so I messaged back.

Turns oot, he’d been hacked, warned me not to try the link – too late. Better change my password.

A few days later, dozens of my “friends” messaged saying they couldn’t get into the link I’d sent about someone dying. I’d to identify as a hackette, with advice to change their passwords. When will I learn?

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Editor's Picks

