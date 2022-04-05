Rival PR firm Taste on the menu for Muckle Media

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Public relations agency Muckle Media has bought Taste Communications Scotland, founded by TV presenter Stephen Jardine, in a “six-figure” deal that will see Highlands and Islands companies strongly represented.

The move by Muckle Media – which has offices in Inverness and Aberdeen among other locations – will see the Taste Communications brand retained and its existing team form part of Muckle Media’s wider group of companies.

Taste Communications was formed 10 years ago and has long-term relationships with luxury brands including Gleneagles, Fairmont St Andrews, Prestonfield Hotel and The Three Chimneys restaurant and hotel in Skye.

Mr Jardine also presents Debate Night on BBC Scotland and has his own programme on Radio Scotland.

“We are looking forward to supporting flagship Taste Communications clients across the Highlands and Islands, including the North Coast 500 and The Wee Hotel Company, which owns the Pierhouse in Port Appin and the Three Chimneys in Skye,” Muckle Media managing director Nathalie Agnew told the Press and Journal.

“This acquisition makes our team 26-strong, which we plan to build upon further as we build upon the Taste client roster to win further work in the hospitality, food and drink sectors across Scotland, including the Highlands and Islands and the north-east of Scotland.

“Having started in Dingwall in 2012, we have since grown to have offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.”

Ms Agnew noted the deal builds on Muckle Media’s existing experience helping food, drink and hospitality brands to grow through communication.

“We are actively seeking further investment opportunities,” she added.

Muckle Media, Scotland’s first B-Corp PR agency, will integrate with Taste Communications during a 12-month period from April, with Mr Jardine becoming a non-executive director.

“After 10 years in business I wanted to find a fresh way to take Taste forward and develop what we have achieved,” added Mr Jardine.

“Nathalie has built a brilliant business with a great reputation and Muckle Media is the ideal home for the next chapter in the Taste story.”

Taste is Muckle Media’s second acquisition and fourth agency brand, along with community engagement company, Platform PR, which came on board in 2015 and Relative PR, a spin-out launched in 2019 to support family-owned businesses with communications.

Taste will relocate to Muckle Media’s Edinburgh headquarters at WeWork on George Street, with its operations aligned against the B-Corp framework during the coming 12 months.