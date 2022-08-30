North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of its plant in Uddingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of its plant in Uddingston

By Kelly Wilson
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley.
Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley.

North-east food ingredient manufacturer Macphie has created 40 new jobs following a £4 million refit of its plant in Uddingston, near Glasgow.

The Tannochside facility has restarted full-scale production for the first time since the company consolidated all operations to its 2,000-acre Glenbervie headquarters, near Stonehaven, in mid-2020, in response to the closure of many of its customers’ businesses at the height of the Covid pandemic.

In the intervening period the North Lanarkshire facility was stripped back to its bricks before a £4m refit and layout change that will allow it to add new lines over the coming months as part of business growth plans.

Sign of long-term commitment

Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley said: “This is our biggest ever investment programme at Tannochside since we acquired the site in 2000 and is a show of our long-term commitment to the region.

“The facility is at the very cutting edge and is allowing us to deliver quality that shines through.”

Macphie’s Tannochside facility has undergone a £4m refit.

The 25,000sq ft facility will mainly make frozen ice-cream inclusions for multinational brands.

Investment in equipment, including modern new manufacturing lines and end-of-line packaging machinery is expected to help Macphie compete for and deliver new contracts in the ice-cream and frozen dessert market.

Mr Stapley added: “This investment has enabled us to create and fill 40 new jobs in a part of the country that has experienced a number of permanent factory closures.

“This is only the start of it too. We anticipate production to grow rapidly over the next 12 months and that will see us continuing to create new jobs in a broad range of positions.”

The refit was overseen by project manager Atom (TPM) and delivered by Marshall Construction.

Glasgow roots

Family-owned Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world. It employs more than 250 people.

The firm was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie, the current chairman’s great-uncle, in the 1920s and has grown into an ingredients supplier worth more than £60m.

It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s and its headquarters were relocated to Glenbervie – where the Macphie family had been farming for more than 700 years – in 1973.

The company made 93 redundancies early on in the pandemic, including 55 in Glasgow and 38 in Aberdeenshire.

It was among Scotland’s first businesses to achieve B Corp status in 2015, having successfully demonstrated a high standard of social and environmental performance.

