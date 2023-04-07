Cryptocurrencies: What are they, will they last and can they make you rich?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Cryptocurrencies: What are they, will they last and can they make you rich?

Investors should be ready to strap themselves in for a bumpy ride.

No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
By Ian Forsyth

There are two undeniable facts about cryptocurrencies – they have made some people very rich and they have made some people very poor.

This is something investors should bear in mind before deciding to dabble in the world of cryptos, which have been surrounded by controversy almost from the outset.

Cryptocurrencies are a technical and financial innovation that offer major potential for the global economy.

But they are also being used for criminal purposes such as money laundering, fraud, and the online trade of illicit goods and services.

The big attraction for most investors is unquestionably the chance to get rich overnight.”

The ways criminals use cryptos is said to be evolving, and it is spreading to all forms of serious and organised crime.

Cryptocurrencies are digital payments that don’t rely on banks to verify transactions.

Their popularity has soared in recent years – particularly among the young. There are now thought to be more than 22,000 different cryptos in existence around the world, though less than 10,000 are active. There are also said to be upwards of 300 million users worldwide.

The big attraction for most investors is unquestionably the chance to get rich overnight if your chosen cryptocurrency becomes the next big thing. You have just to be lucky with your pick – and the saying about a needle in a haystack quickly comes to mind.

Image: Shutterstock

And there can also be a major downside when your crypto becomes unpopular or is involved in some scandal.

In the blink of an eye, any profits – and even your initial investment – can become worthless, and you are unlikely to have any comeback.

So let’s take a look at the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which was founded in 2009 and remains dominant in the market today.

It was reportedly launched by a computer programmer or group of programmers under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, whose actual identity has never been verified.

Image: Shutterstock

A 2008 white paper originally revealed the blockchain system that would be the backbone of the crypto market. A blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions that is replicated and distributed across a network of computer systems to secure information.

There is no question the early Bitcoin buyers who have held on to their investments for the long game are the ones who have made the really big money.

The first transaction for dollars in 2009 saw a trade of 5,050 Bitcoin for just $5.02 (about £4.09 in today’s money). That works out at a bargain-basement price of $0.00099 per Bitcoin.

A pizza sold for 10,000 Bitcoin. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

But the first real-world use was in 2010 when Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 Bitcoin to have two pizzas delivered to him for about $25 (£20.34).

At the time of writing this article, the price was $24,683 (£20,089) – meaning those Bitcoin which changed hands for a total of just over $5 would now be worth a staggering $124 million (£100.9 million).

But the growth in value has not been a smooth passage as there have been many price setbacks over the years – Bitcoin’s fortunes have been a massive roller coaster.

Price manipulation?

Speculation is a big mover in the market, as is the frequent government action against companies involved in cryptocurrencies. There have also been many allegations of price manipulation by those with big holdings of Bitcoin, as dramatic movements in the value can defy logic.

The Bitcoin frenzy reached a peak in late 2021 as less-experienced investors poured into the market. The cryptocurrency reached its all-time high of $68,789 (£55,989) before slumping to less than $20,000 (£16,277).

Many investors were left with major losses instead of the expected easy profits when the price dived, as they had been drawn in by “experts” predicting the price would soar to $1m (£814,000).

Image: Shutterstock

Enthusiasts still hope this lofty valuation will be achieved one day – if Bitcoin becomes a global reserve currency, though many financial pundits doubt this can be achieved.

Bitcoin is frequently described as a “bubble” comparable to the Dutch tulip mania in the 1600s, and some market watchers predict its value could crash to nothing in the future.

No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies, but anyone thinking of investing in the market should be ready to strap themselves in for a bumpy ride on this particular investment roller coaster.

The world of NFTs

So that’s cryptocurrencies, but what about non-fungible tokens (NFTs)?

These digital assets have become popular with investors. They are unique cryptographic tokens that exist on a blockchain and cannot be replicated.

NFTs can represent digital or real-world items like artwork, property and even whisky.

“Tokenizing” real-world tangible assets makes buying, selling, and trading them more efficient, while reducing the probability of fraud.

Barrels piled in front of neon blue NFT sign
Image: DCT Media

Whisky NFTs are unique tokens representing collectible bottles of rare spirits held in storage. Owners are free to buy, sell, and trade their assets, but they can also burn – permanently destroy – the NFT token and claim the physical bottle.

They are said to bring a new level of transparency to the rare spirits market, eliminate the jurisdictional restrictions of political boundaries, and heavily reduce the risk of scams and frauds.

North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet’s advice on crypto

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(John Walton/PA)
Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Barclay urged to present ‘credible’ pay offer to halt strikes by junior doctors
Man on oil rig
Unite reveals dates for ‘tsunami’ of unrest, with 1,350 workers readying to down tools
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
North-east finance expert suggests taking Warren Buffet's advice on crypto
Barry Silver
Aberdonian returns home to head Mooreast UK and Ireland
Redundant oil platforms (Jane Barlow/PA)
Offshore workers to stage 48-hour strike in pay dispute
Tesco is expected to reveal a dip in profits for the past year (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tesco profits to come under pressure amid soaring food inflation
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Milk price cuts: Farmers to face challenges as dairy giants drop prices
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Study links offshore night shift rotations to prostate cancer risk

Most Read

1
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
No one knows for certain what the future holds for cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented