Mediterranean pasta recipes to transport you to the Spanish or Greek coast

Get into the holiday spirit with these Mediterranean-inspired recipes for pasta salad from Napolina and Princes Fish, perfect for transporting you to a beach somewhere along the Spanish or Greek coast.
Mediterranean pasta salad
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 300g Napolina Whole Wheat Fusilli
- 1 yellow pepper, finely diced
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 300g cherry tomatoes
- 45g Napolina Green Olives
- 1 x 400g can of Napolina Spicy Bean Salad
- 2 tbsp Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tbsp Napolina Balsamic Vinegar
- Black pepper
- 1 garlic clove, finely diced
- ½ lemon
Method
- Bring a large pan of water to the boil, season with salt.
- Add 300g of wholewheat fusilli pasta and cook until al dente
- Meanwhile, finely dice 1 yellow pepper, Slice 2 spring onions. Finely dice 1 clove of garlic. Finely chop a handful of flat leaf parsley. Halve 300g of cherry tomatoes and 45g of green olives.
- Drain the pasta, rinse with cold water and transfer to a large serving dish.
- Add 1 can of spicy bean salad. Mix well, then add the tomatoes, yellow pepper, olives, spring onions and mix together.
- In a separate bowl combine 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar, black pepper and the chopped garlic.
- Add the juice of half a lemon, then stir well.
- Add the chopped parsley to the pasta followed by the dressing and mix well.
Serve with some more chopped parsley.
Speedy Mediterranean mackerel sizzle spaghetti
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 punnet fresh cherry tomatoes on the vine
- 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
- 1 reduce salt stock cube
- 1 pinch chilli flakes
- 2 x cans Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs
- 300g whole wheat spaghetti
To serve: Fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon
Method
- Heat oil in a large non-stick pan. Fry onion and garlic. Add cherry tomatoes and fry for a further few minutes.
- Add chopped tomatoes, the stock cube, a pinch of chilli flakes and simmer for 10 minutes. Add more water if needed.
- Next add the Princes Mackerel Sizzle Rich Tomato and Herbs fillets and sauce into the pan, cover and simmer for a further three minutes. Turn the fish halfway through.
- Meanwhile, in another pan boil the whole wheat spaghetti with hot salted water for the time required on the packet (approximately 6-7 minutes).
- Once cooked, drain the whole wheat spaghetti and stir into the mackerel and sauce. Top with fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon and serve.