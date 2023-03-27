ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish research and development (R&D) tax credit specialist ZLX Business Solutions has opened a new office in Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into premises at Neospace, on Riverside Drive, after seeing an opportunity for “potential growth” in the Granite City.

It is now looking for three new staff for roles in business development, sales support and administration.

ZLX said the north-east was a “key strategic area” amid rising demand for its services, particularly from firms in the energy, manufacturing, food & drink and agricultural sectors.

It has experts in legal, accountancy and technical disciplines who identify projects eligible for tax relief and navigate clients through the claims process.

With headquarters in Glasgow, the company has grown rapidly in the past year.

Headcount has risen from 21 to 34, bolstering all areas of the business – including its direct sales, indirect sales and partnership programme.

Partnership opportunities

Founder and chief executive Stephen McCallion said: “We’re extremely pleased to have opened an office in Aberdeen, and expect that having a strong local presence will allow us to drive new business and partnership opportunities across the city and surrounding areas.

“From the initial meetings we’ve held with local entrepreneurs and organisations, it’s clear to see the passion and determination shared across the business community to grow and strengthen the regional economy for the benefit of everyone who lives and works here.

“We’re looking forward to further engaging with key stakeholders over the coming months and years, so that we can play a small role in the continued success and evolution of the north-east.”

ZLX said it helped clients generate income from R&D tax credit claims worth more than £31 million during the financial year ending March 31 2022 – an increase of 72% from £18m the previous 12 months.

The company, founded in 2019, expects to exceed £40m in income generated for clients during the year to March 2023.