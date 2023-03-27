ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ZLX Business Solutions opens office in Aberdeen eyeing future growth

Granite City viewed as 'key strategic' area

By Kelly Wilson
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR
l-r Stephen McCallion, ZLX founder and chief executive, and Jack Avery, the firm;s new partnership sales manager. Image: Granite PR

Scottish research and development (R&D) tax credit specialist ZLX Business Solutions has opened a new office in Aberdeen.

The firm has moved into premises at Neospace, on Riverside Drive, after seeing an opportunity for “potential growth” in the Granite City.

It is now looking for three new staff for roles in business development, sales support and administration.

ZLX said the north-east was a “key strategic area” amid rising demand for its services, particularly from firms in the energy, manufacturing, food & drink and agricultural sectors.

ZLX has opened an office in Aberdeen, based within Neospace. Image: Neospace

It has experts in legal, accountancy and technical disciplines who identify projects eligible for tax relief and navigate clients through the claims process.

With headquarters in Glasgow, the company has grown rapidly in the past year.

Headcount has risen from 21 to 34, bolstering all areas of the business – including its direct sales, indirect sales and partnership programme.

Partnership opportunities

Founder and chief executive Stephen McCallion said: “We’re extremely pleased to have opened an office in Aberdeen, and expect that having a strong local presence will allow us to drive new business and partnership opportunities across the city and surrounding areas.

ZLX Business Solutions founder and chief executive Stephen McCallion. Image: Granite PR 
ZLX Business Solutions founder and chief executive Stephen McCallion. Image: Granite PR

“From the initial meetings we’ve held with local entrepreneurs and organisations, it’s clear to see the passion and determination shared across the business community to grow and strengthen the regional economy for the benefit of everyone who lives and works here.

“We’re looking forward to further engaging with key stakeholders over the coming months and years, so that we can play a small role in the continued success and evolution of the north-east.”

ZLX said it helped clients generate income from R&D tax credit claims worth more than £31 million during the financial year ending March 31 2022 – an increase of 72% from £18m the previous 12 months.

The company, founded in 2019, expects to exceed £40m in income generated for clients during the year to March 2023.

