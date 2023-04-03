Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Jai Aenugu: How vulnerable to a cyberattack are you?

What are the threats and what can you do to protect yourself or your business?

"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
By Jai Aenugu

The world of cybersecurity is constantly evolving, and businesses and individuals alike must stay vigilant against the latest threats.

In recent years the cybersecurity landscape has undergone significant changes, with new threats emerging and existing threats becoming more sophisticated and dangerous.

One of the most significant changes has been the rise of cybercrime as a highly organised and profitable enterprise.

‘Increasingly sophisticated’

Cybercriminals are increasingly sophisticated in their methods, using advanced techniques such as social engineering and spear phishing to gain access to sensitive information. They are also targeting new industries and areas of vulnerability, such as healthcare, energy and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In years gone by cybercriminals would likely have infected your system with malware, encrypted the data and demanded a ransom to provide decryption keys. We are now seeing many more cases of criminals exfiltrating data before demanding a ransom.

If you don’t pay, they make the data public. Kudos to all the companies that refuse to pay, but many do and we often never know who they are.

Examples of common cybercrimes include ransomware and phishing.

Ransomware

This has become a major threat in recent years. Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts files on a computer or network, making them inaccessible to the user. The attacker then demands payment in exchange for the decryption key, often using cryptocurrency to evade detection.

Ransomware attacks can be devastating for businesses, causing significant downtime and financial losses. In 2017 NHS IT systems were crippled due to a massive ransomware attack.

Meanwhile, a ransomware outbreak against shipping giant Maersk cost it $300 million (£245 million).

Phishing

These are another increasingly common threat. Phishing is a technique used by cybercriminals to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers.

Phishing attacks can take many forms, including emails, social media messages and fake websites.

With the increasing prevalence of remote work, phishing attacks have become even more dangerous, as the employees of a business may be more vulnerable when working outside a secure office environment.

State-sponsored cyberattacks

Another major change in the cyber security landscape in recent years is the growing prevalence of state-sponsored cyber attacks. Often highly sophisticated and well-funded, these are used to gain access to sensitive government and corporate information.

They can be difficult to detect and defend against, because attackers are so highly skilled and have access to significant resources.

Image: Shutterstock / NicoElNino

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) was the victim of an internationally organised cybercrime group. It was hit by a cyber attack on Christmas Eve 2020, with 4,000 files stolen.

According to The Ferret, the incident was the result of a human error and cost Sepa £5.5 million.

The attack was carried out by ransomware gang Conti, which broke into Sepa’s network via sophisticated phishing emails.

Image: Shutterstock

Royal Mail and Arnold Clark have also become victims of cybercrime.

According to The Guardian, Royal Mail refused to pay a £67 million ransom sought by hackers linked to Russia.

The attack was carried out by ransomware gang LockBit. It resulted in 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK being unable to handle international mail or parcels.

At Scottish motor dealer Arnold Clark, files containing customers’ names, addresses, vehicle registration numbers, bank accounts and sort code details were stolen. We do not yet know the full cost of this incident.

‘Ever-evolving’ threats

This all goes to show how important it is to educate people about the ever-evolving cyber threats, with technological advances and trends creating potential new dangers.

For example, the proliferation of mobile devices and the IoT has created new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

The increasing use of cloud computing and third-party services has made it more challenging for businesses to control and secure their data. If you think about it, that device in our pocket is constantly talking to the internet and sending data. Where is that data ending up? In whose hands?

They are also targeting new industries and areas of vulnerability, such as healthcare, energy and the Internet of Things.”

To stay ahead of these evolving threats, businesses and individuals must take proactive steps to improve their cybersecurity. This may include implementing strong password policies, using two-factor authentication, updating software applications, deleting obsolete user accounts, having clearly defined policies and regularly backing up important data, as well as a commitment to ongoing training and education.

Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats and make sure they can detect and respond to potential attacks.

Hacker seated in server room launching cyberattack on laptop. Image: Shutterstock

As you can see from the Sepa incident, the cost of a cyberattack can be significant, making it well worth the effort to stay ahead of evolving threats in the cybersecurity landscape.

Businesses may need to take additional steps, such as implementing advanced threat detection and response systems, conducting regular penetration testing and developing incident response plans that can be activated quickly in the event of an attack.

Firms may also want to consider working with a cybersecurity consultant or outsourcing their IT system protection requirements to a third-party provider.

Jai Aenugu is the founder and chief executive of Aberdeen-based cybersecurity firm TechForce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Twitter has failed to take legacy blue checkmarks off the social media platform after it committed to remove them on April 1 (Yui Mok/PA)
Legacy Twitter blue ticks remain amid confusion over verification
Ofcom has opened an industry-wide enforcement programme over the delayed One Touch Switch broadband switching process (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom opens industry-wide action over delayed broadband ‘One Touch Switch’
Shares in BP and Shell surged on Monday morning (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Oil prices surge after Opec+ production cuts
Capita is a major contractor for local authorities (Alamy/PA)
Outsourcing firm Capita says ‘no evidence’ data compromised by cyber incident
Port of Aberdeen
Port of Aberdeen charts growth in offshore wind
a man rides a camel through the desert oil field and winter camping area of Sakhir, Bahrain.
Oil price spikes on OPEC+ shock production cut
The cinema chain has said it is planning a debt restructuring in order to exit bankruptcy proceedings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cineworld stops sale of UK and US operations amid debt restructuring
NatWest shares sell for about 263 pence each, well below what the Government bought them for (Matt Crossick/PA)
Government extends plan to sell stake in NatWest
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement

Most Read

1
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Good Samaritan scarred for life after violent drunk bites his ear
2
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion
3
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
4
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Singer admits stalking colleague by bombarding her with YouTube videos
5
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
New Aberdeen Co-op store expected to provide 30 jobs set to open in April
6
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Man taken to hospital as A82 partially reopens at Kingshouse in Glencoe
7
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
New life for Forres bank, storage building for Elgin City and a new cafe
8
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland
9
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
10
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Emergency services attend crash on A947 near Turriff

More from Press and Journal

Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
A9 reopens after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
'I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped': Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by…
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Joan Campbell: Tick season means keeping a close eye on pets and people
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Russell Anderson: Should you use pension pot to pay off your mortgage?
"Regular cybersecurity training can help employees stay up to date on the latest threats" – Jai Aenugu. Image: TechForce
Len Ironside: In this new era, the SNP must focus on listening and delivering

Editor's Picks

Most Commented