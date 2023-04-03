Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter booked their first North Regional Cup final appearance in nine years as they demolished holders East End at Crombie Park.

A Ross Clark hat-trick and goals from Ryan Smart and a Cammy Fraser penalty saw Culter through to the final with an own goal the sole consolation for East End.

Culter will face Rothie Rovers at Colony Park in next month’s final.

While McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter were on cup duty Hermes moved to within three points of the top with a thumping 8-1 win over Nairn St Ninian at Showfield in which Jack Craig led the way with a hat trick.

Jordan Reid (2), Dom Rae, Luke Barbour and Joe Burr were also on the scoresheet with Charlie Fonweban netting the home side’s consolation in the first half.

Neale Davidson, Dan Agnew and Shaun McHardy found the net as Stoneywood Parkvale won 3-0 at Colony Park.

At Links Park, Stephen Greig’s double gave Montrose Roselea the interval advantage before efforts from Jamie MacLellan and Alfie Knox saw Maud fight back for a share of the spoils.

It finished all square at Ian Mair Park between Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle with Jack Walker and Gavin Byers scoring for the hosts and Sam Muirhead and Ross Forsyth replying.

It was also a point apiece in a six-goal thriller at Milton Park where Banchory St Ternan faced Ellon United with Owen Morris, Scott Gray and Ryan Shand on target for the visitors. Banchory scorers were Ryan Park (2) and Calum Shiriff.

Sunnybank extend lead at the top of the Championship

With Fraserburgh United’s Jake West’s brace giving them a draw at Lossiemouth United, Adam Reid’s double saw Sunnybank defeat Longside to consolidate their top spot in the Championship.

Rothie Rovers were brought down to earth with a bump, losing 6-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

Darren Batty (2), Calum Watson, Peter Bruce, Ethan Durno and Adam Cross were the men who mattered for Hearts with Jake Stewart netting Rovers reply.

Newmachar United left it late to grab the points in a seven-goal thriller at Islavale. Brodie Christie (2) and Noel Scott scored for the home side with Ryan Cormack (2), Kyle Munro and Calum Reid grabbed the points for United.

At Woodside, Glentanar defeated Forres Thistle by a single goal while it finished 1-1 between Cruden Bay and Aberdeen University.

Lee Taggart (2) and Keith Horne were the Stonehaven marksmen in the McLeman Cup win at Dufftown while in the Elginshire Cup, Deveronside won 7-1 at home to New Elgin.

Kyle Buxton (3), Phil Watt (2), Ryan Matheson and Keane Matheson all scores with Craig Sim responding for the visitors.

Results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 3, Ellon United 3; Colony Park 0, Stoneywood Parkvale 3; Dyce 2, Bridge of Don Thistle 2; Montrose Roselea 2, Maud 2; Nairn St Ninian 1, Hermes 8.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Buchanhaven Hearts 6, Rothie Rovers 1; Cruden Bay 1, Aberdeen University 1; Glentanar 1, Forres Thistle 0; Islavale 3, Newmachar United 4; Lossiemouth United 2, Fraserburgh United 2; Sunnybank 2, Longside 0.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Culter 5, East End 1.

McLEMAN CUP – First round: Dufftown 0, Stonehaven 3.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Deveronside 7, New Elgin 1.