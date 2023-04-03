Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Five-star Culter book North Regional Cup final date in style

Hat-trick for Ross Clark as they beat holders East End at Crombie Park.

By Reporter
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates in the goal after scoring with a header. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Culter booked their first North Regional Cup final appearance in nine years as they demolished holders East End at Crombie Park.

A Ross Clark hat-trick and goals from Ryan Smart and a Cammy Fraser penalty saw Culter through to the final with an own goal the sole consolation for East End.

Culter will face Rothie Rovers at Colony Park in next month’s final.

Ryan Smart scored Culter’s third goal with a header past Ed End’s Zack Ellis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter were on cup duty Hermes moved to within three points of the top with a thumping 8-1 win over Nairn St Ninian at Showfield in which Jack Craig led the way with a hat trick.

Jordan Reid (2), Dom Rae, Luke Barbour and Joe Burr were also on the scoresheet with Charlie Fonweban netting the home side’s consolation in the first half.

Neale Davidson, Dan Agnew and Shaun McHardy found the net as Stoneywood Parkvale won 3-0 at Colony Park.

At Links Park, Stephen Greig’s double gave Montrose Roselea the interval advantage before efforts from Jamie MacLellan and Alfie Knox saw Maud fight back for a share of the spoils.

It finished all square at Ian Mair Park between Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle with Jack Walker and Gavin Byers scoring for the hosts and Sam Muirhead and Ross Forsyth replying.

It was also a point apiece in a six-goal thriller at Milton Park where Banchory St Ternan faced Ellon United with Owen Morris, Scott Gray and Ryan Shand on target for the visitors. Banchory scorers were Ryan Park (2) and Calum Shiriff.

Sunnybank extend lead at the top of the Championship

With Fraserburgh United’s Jake West’s brace giving them a draw at Lossiemouth United, Adam Reid’s double saw Sunnybank defeat Longside to consolidate their top spot in the Championship.

Rothie Rovers were brought down to earth with a bump, losing 6-1 at Buchanhaven Hearts.

Darren Batty (2), Calum Watson, Peter Bruce, Ethan Durno and Adam Cross were the men who mattered for Hearts with Jake Stewart netting Rovers reply.

Newmachar United left it late to grab the points in a seven-goal thriller at Islavale. Brodie Christie (2) and Noel Scott scored for the home side with Ryan Cormack (2), Kyle Munro and Calum Reid grabbed the points for United.

At Woodside, Glentanar defeated Forres Thistle by a single goal while it finished 1-1 between Cruden Bay and Aberdeen University.

Lee Taggart (2) and Keith Horne were the Stonehaven marksmen in the McLeman Cup win at Dufftown while in the Elginshire Cup, Deveronside won 7-1 at home to New Elgin.

Kyle Buxton (3), Phil Watt (2), Ryan Matheson and Keane Matheson all scores with Craig Sim responding for the visitors.

Results

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE – Banchory St Ternan 3, Ellon United 3; Colony Park 0, Stoneywood Parkvale 3; Dyce 2, Bridge of Don Thistle 2; Montrose Roselea 2, Maud 2; Nairn St Ninian 1, Hermes 8.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Buchanhaven Hearts 6, Rothie Rovers 1; Cruden Bay 1, Aberdeen University 1; Glentanar 1, Forres Thistle 0; Islavale 3, Newmachar United 4; Lossiemouth United 2, Fraserburgh United 2; Sunnybank 2, Longside 0.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Culter 5, East End 1.

McLEMAN CUP – First round: Dufftown 0, Stonehaven 3.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – First round: Deveronside 7, New Elgin 1.

