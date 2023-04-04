Technology has sat at the heart of the north-east economy for more than a century.

From John Mallard and the MRI scanner to our North Sea pioneers, there has never been any shortage of entrepreneurial spirit in Aberdeen’s DNA.

The increasing role of technology in the future economy should not be seen as a threat here, but rather a huge opportunity to once again show the world what we’re all about.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the pioneers of the future being artificial intelligence (AI) rather than human.

ChatGPT has propelled the discussion about AI into the mainstream and given the public a glimpse of what it is capable of.

I thought I’d put it to the test with two questions, on two subjects close to my heart – securing a bright economic future for the north-east and finding a manager who can lead Aberdeen FC back to its glory days.

Its response to the former was surprisingly coherent. It’s response to the latter genuinely excited me. More on that in a moment…

Economic growth

First-up, the economy. In under 20 seconds, ChatGPT developed a six-point plan to lay the foundations for future economic growth in the region. Here are its responses:

Diversification – “the north-east Scotland economy has traditionally been heavily reliant on the oil and gas sector.

“For example, the region could develop its tourism industry, agriculture and fishing, or expand into emerging sectors such as renewable energy, digital technology and life sciences.”]

A pretty solid response there, so I give it 9/10.

Investment – “the region could attract investment from domestic and international investors to fund the development of new businesses and infrastructure.

“The development of business parks and incubators to support new and innovative companies could be particularly effective.”

Again, good. 7/10. It would need the government to play ball.

Training essential

Skilled workforce – “essential to the success of any economy. Encouraging training and education programmes to equip people with the necessary skills for new and emerging industries can be effective in driving economic growth.”

Spot on. 10/10.

Infrastructure – “such as roads, railways, airports and seaports are essential for any economy to function effectively.

“Investment in these areas could provide better connectivity between regions, increase trade and help to attract businesses.”

Agree totally and have forwarded on to (Transport Secretary) Jenny Gilruth.

Collaboration – “encouraging collaboration between businesses, academia and government can help to generate new ideas, develop new technologies and facilitate access to funding.

“Supporting innovation and entrepreneurship can help to create new jobs and industries.”

Love this. 10/10.

International trade – “The north-east of Scotland could explore opportunities to promote exports and imports.

“The region can take advantage of the government schemes to support businesses in developing overseas markets.”

10/10. Solid recommendation and one the chamber can help business with.

Right, now the future economy is sorted, let’s go fill the trophy cabinet at Pittodrie.

I thought I’d shoot for the stars and ask if Pep Guardiola would be interested in making the switch from Manchester to the Granite City.

The initial response was lukewarm.

“It is difficult to say with certainty whether Pep Guardiola would be interested in managing Aberdeen FC,” ChatGPT said.

It added: “Pep Guardiola is currently one of the most successful and sought-after managers in world football, having led some of the biggest clubs in the world to numerous domestic and international titles.”

However, there was then a glimmer of hope.

ChatGPT said: “It is possible he would consider managing Aberdeen FC if there was a compelling reason to do so, such as a desire to take on a new challenge or to help develop young players.”

Interesting. So, is Pep looking for a new challenge?

“As an AI language model, I cannot know for sure what Pep Guardiola’s current thoughts or intentions are,” the chatbot said, adding: “I can tell you that he has demonstrated a willingness to take on new challenges throughout his career as a football manager.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m taking that as a “yes”. With Rob Wicks (the Dons’ commercial director) moving on, perhaps there is room on the football monitoring board for ChatGPT?

Russell Borthwick is chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.