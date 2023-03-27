Sentinel Marine nets mutimillion-pound deal to help enforce fishing rules

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Offshore support ship operator Sentinel Marine has landed a new deal, potentially worth £79 million if extension options come into play, to supply three vessels for protecting European fish stocks.

An initial two-year contract will see the Aberdeen firm work with the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA), which polices fishing across the EU and in international waters.

It marks another major step in diversification for Sentinel Marine, which is currently celebrating is 10th year.

There is the potential to extend the arrangement to a total of six years following a public call for tender by EFCA. Across six years, the contract value is estimated at £79 million.

The three multi-role vessels (MRVs) involved are Sentinel Marine’s Ocean Guardian, Ocean Protector and Ocean Sentinel.

They operate out of the Netherlands under the Portuguese flag. About 40% of the Sentinel Marine fleet is now working outside the firm’s traditional oil and gas market.

Chief executive Rory Deans said the company’s modern, environment-friendly ships were a major asset.

He added: “Our fleet of MRVs is the newest. They are the cleanest, greenest and, therefore, most efficient vessels and flexible MRVs – making them ideal for diversifying into new markets.”

And on the firm’s diversification in recent years, Mr Deans said: “Ten years ago at the inception of Sentinel Marine, 100% of our fleet was operating in the oil and gas sector within the North Sea.

“We’ve always commissioned vessels which have a multi-role function which are flexible across many operations.

“As we celebrate our first decade, our expansion into new sectors and geographies sees 40% of our fleet chartered as fisheries support vessels and Sentinel Marine working in waters as far as Libya.

“We continue to have a strong presence in the oil and gas sector, but this diversification sees us assisting with fisheries compliance and contributing to a safe, secure and sustainable sea.”

Protecting the world’s oceans

The trio of vessels signed by the EFCA will strengthen the agency’s hand in the monitoring, control and surveillance of fisheries under the Common Fisheries Policy.

They will operate in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Sentinel Marine recently renamed them to reflect their new role “helping to protect the world’s oceans”.

Ocean Guardian was previously Biscay Sentinel, while Ocean Protector and Ocean Sentinel were known as Malin Sentinel and Bailey Sentinel respectively.

A search and rescue role too

As well as their new fisheries protection duties, they will provide support during search and rescue situations, maritime surveillance and pollution response.

Sentinel Marine, which has offices in Aberdeen and Singapore, was launched in 2011.

It has its roots in another company, Nomis Shipping, founded by Mr Deans and his father, Frank, in 1989.