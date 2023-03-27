Sentinel Marine nets mutimillion-pound deal to help enforce fishing rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sentinel Marine nets mutimillion-pound deal to help enforce fishing rules

Arrangement could be part of a bigger contract worth up to £79 million

By Keith Findlay
The three vessels destined for fisheries protection work. Image: Tricker PR
Offshore support ship operator Sentinel Marine has landed a new deal, potentially worth £79 million if extension options come into play, to supply three vessels for protecting European fish stocks.

An initial two-year contract will see the Aberdeen firm work with the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA), which polices fishing across the EU and in international waters.

It marks another major step in diversification for Sentinel Marine, which is currently celebrating is 10th year.

We continue to have a strong presence in the oil and gas sector, but this diversification sees us assisting with fisheries compliance and contributing to a safe, secure and sustainable sea.”

Rory Deans, chief executive, Sentinel Marine.

There is the potential to extend the arrangement to a total of six years following a public call for tender by EFCA. Across six years, the contract value is estimated at £79 million.

The three multi-role vessels (MRVs)  involved are Sentinel Marine’s Ocean Guardian, Ocean Protector and Ocean Sentinel.

They operate out of the Netherlands under the Portuguese flag. About 40% of the Sentinel Marine fleet is now working outside the firm’s traditional oil and gas market.

The ships at the heart of the new deal operate out of the Netherlands. Image: Supplied by Tricker PR

Chief executive Rory Deans said the company’s modern, environment-friendly ships were a major asset.

He added: “Our fleet of MRVs is the newest. They are the cleanest, greenest and, therefore, most efficient vessels and flexible MRVs – making them ideal for diversifying into new markets.”

And on the firm’s diversification in recent years, Mr Deans said: “Ten years ago at the inception of Sentinel Marine, 100% of our fleet was operating in the oil and gas sector within the North Sea.

Sentinel Marine chief executive Rory Deans. Image: Tricker PR

“We’ve always commissioned vessels which have a multi-role function which are flexible across many operations.

“As we celebrate our first decade, our expansion into new sectors and geographies sees 40% of our fleet chartered as fisheries support vessels and Sentinel Marine working in waters as far as Libya.

“We continue to have a strong presence in the oil and gas sector, but this diversification sees us assisting with fisheries compliance and contributing to a safe, secure and sustainable sea.”

Protecting the world’s oceans

The trio of vessels signed by the EFCA will strengthen the agency’s hand in the monitoring, control and surveillance of fisheries under the Common Fisheries Policy.

They will operate in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Sentinel Marine recently renamed them to reflect their new role “helping to protect the world’s oceans”.

Ocean Guardian was previously Biscay Sentinel, while Ocean Protector and Ocean Sentinel were known as Malin Sentinel and Bailey Sentinel respectively.

A search and rescue role too

As well as their new fisheries protection duties, they will provide support during search and rescue situations, maritime surveillance and pollution response.

Sentinel Marine, which has offices in Aberdeen and Singapore, was launched in 2011.

It has its roots in another company, Nomis Shipping, founded by Mr Deans and his father, Frank, in 1989.

