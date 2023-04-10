Aberdeen plastic surgery clinic expands to Inverness as demand to go under the knife grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen plastic surgery clinic expands to Inverness as demand to go under the knife grows

Breast reductions, facelifts and tummy tucks are some of the most popular procedures.

By Kelly Wilson
Thanassi & Leah Athanassopoulos, owners of Alpha Clinic, Carden Place, Aberdeen, which offers a range of cosmetic treatments. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Thanassi & Leah Athanassopoulos, owners of Alpha Clinic, Carden Place, Aberdeen, which offers a range of cosmetic treatments. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A growing demand for plastic surgery across the north and north-east is to see Inverness gets its first clinic.

Leah and plastic surgeon Thanassi Athanassopoulos opened Alpha Clinic in Aberdeen in 2019.

Since then the husband and wife team have continued to see their business grow and demand for their services increase.

They are now just months away from opening in Inverness in what will become the city’s first private plastic surgery clinic.

After buying the property in Drummond Street two years ago Alpha Clinic was granted planning permission earlier this year.

After-care ‘closer to home’

It will offer non-surgical procedures such as anti-wrinkle treatments and fillers as well as provide after-care services for patients who have undergone surgery in Aberdeen such as breast augmentation or reduction.

Ms Athanassopoulos said: “The plan was always to expand but not in the same way as we have done in Aberdeen.

“One of the things we have noticed is that so many of our clients come from all over, including Inverness.

Thanassi and Leah Athanassopoulos are owners of Alpha Clinic, Carden Place, Aberdeen, which offers a range of cosmetic treatments. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Patients obviously have to come for a consultation for whatever procedure they are having done and depending on how far you are coming that can be a three hour drive for some people.

“Then obviously you get your procedure on the day but after that there’s the follow up care.

“Depending on what you’ve had done you might come for a follow-up two days after and then maybe a week after that.

“We have friends who live in Inverness and it was the idea it would be nice to offer the after care closer to home so that is what we are going to do.”

It’s expected to create four to five jobs which will be a mixture of both part-time and full-time.

Surgery can be ‘life-changing’

The demand for plastic surgery continues to be on the rise in Aberdeen with a number of people choosing to go under the knife.

Some of the most popular surgical procedures includes breast reductions, facelifts, tummy tucks and rhinoplasty or “nose jobs” as they are most commonly known.

Leah Athanassopoulos says certain procedures can be “life-changing” for people. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ms Athanassopoulos, mum to six-year-old Alexander and five-year-old Aidan, said: “Our most requested is breast reductions which I think surprises people as there’s always the impression it would be augmentation.

“We also do a lot of facelifts, rhinoplasty, tummy tucks.

“It’s interesting because when you think of plastic surgery I think most people think of like California and plastic but actually most of the surgery is requested for lifestyle improvement.

“Breast reduction is life-changing for people and it’s the same with tummy tucks.”

Hospital environment

Alpha Clinic, which is registered with Health Improvement Scotland, holds three clinic rooms, minor surgery procedure room, surgical theatre and a hospital wing for day case patients.

An operating theatre within Alpha Clinic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has 25 staff members including nurses and a full-time pharmacist.

Ms Athanassopoulos said: “The model of day case is becoming much more popular.

“It’s definitely something you see in the states a lot and throughout mainland Europe.

We are more pitched at lifestyle improvement.”

Leah Athanassopoulos

“You have the procedure and go home. Patients prefer that. They don’t want to stay overnight in a hospital.

“As long as it’s obviously safe.”

The average age of patient at Alpha Clinic tends to be between 40 and 70-years-old.

Ms Athanassopoulos said: “It’s interesting because you see various things on the news about social media and young people wanting treatment sooner and we’ve not experienced that.

“I think that is possibly because of how we market ourselves. We don’t market to a younger generation.

“We are more pitched at lifestyle improvement.

Thanassi Athanassopoulos who has worked all across the world before opening in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Our patients here don’t tend to be the ones who come here following trends.

“I have wondered since Covid if there’s been an increase in patients and people wanting to have surgery.

“A lot of our new patients are recommendations or family of people who have been before which is always a good sign.”

Looking towards expanding services

Looking to the future Ms Athanassopoulos, who also teaches masters in counselling and psychotherapy at Aberdeen University, aims to keep building on the success.

She said: “I want to continue to do what we are doing but in terms of staff, I’ll probably hire more nurses and am toying with the idea of bringing in other surgeons.

“Patients are asking for things and one of those is general surgeries such as hernia repairs, varicose veins and various bowel related things.

“In terms of hiring nurses we haven’t struggled to find really experienced professional individuals in the north-east. That’s not been hard.

“I think it’ll be exactly the same with Inverness.”

