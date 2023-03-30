Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Big Mannys’ Pizza is coming to Inverurie after agreeing its first franchise.

The popular pizza firm will open within the Garioch Fish Bar in the town’s Burghmuir Drive creating seven new jobs.

Father and son team, owners Murray and Glen Morrison, have invested a six-figure sum to cover site refurbishment and the franchise agreement.

The fish and chip shop has been re-modelled to create a separate, large area for Big Mannys’ Pizza – for collection and delivery – to operate alongside the established takeaway.

AlI Inverurie staff will be trained at the Pittodrie site ahead of opening on Thursday, May 4.

‘A real winner’

Big Mannys’ Pizza was launched by Philip Adams, his brother Ashley and Calum Wright from the kitchen at The Adam Lounge on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street in October 2020.

Murray, who has been involved in the takeaway sector for 25 years, said: “My son, Glen, brought Big Mannys’ Pizza to my attention. He told me how popular they were due to the quality of the product, and how they’ve built up a large following in a short period of time.

“We’re thrilled to be the first Big Mannys’ Pizza franchisees. It’s taken a wee while to get there as it’s the first franchise but it’s a great outcome for all parties.

“Many people here in Inverurie already know about Big Mannys’ Pizza and we think it’s going to be a real winner.”

Continued to grow since launch

Big Mannys’ Pizza has continued to grow with their American-style monster pizzas and sides having built up a huge following across the city.

At the start of last year they opened a Pittodrie Street branch and that was followed by Codona’s in the summer.

The Inverurie deal, however, is Big Mannys’ Pizza’s first venture out with the city and its first formal franchise agreement.

Big Mannys’ Pizza co-founder Mr Adams, said: “We’ve been approached numerous times by people asking if we would consider franchise agreements. It has always been part of our plan but we wanted to make sure we found the right fit.

“Murray and Glen knew all about us and what we’re trying to do, and their expertise and success in the takeaway food sector was hugely attractive to us. The success of the relationship with Codona’s also gave us the confidence to move forward.

“We’re pleased to reach an agreement with Murray and Glen and looking to rolling out the franchise model in other areas in the future, although it’s too early to say where at the moment.”

New diner in the planning

Big Mannys’ Pizza recently unveiled plans to transform the former Brewdog bar in Peterhead into a new restaurant.

The site, next to the Arc Cinema in Marischal Street, has been empty since Brewdog’s sudden closure last August.

Blueprints submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show how the space could be refitted, with room for dozens of customers to dine inside.

It would also operate as a takeaway.

In addition to the franchise, an agreement has been reached with Ballater-based royal warrant holder butcher HM Sheridan to supply chicken and other ingredients, to Big Mannys’ Pizza.