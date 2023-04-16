Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

The hotel is also popular with oil and gas workers in Invergordon and Nigg.

By Kelly Wilson
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.

The Novar Arms Hotel which benefits from passing North Coast 500 trade has gone on the market.

The hotel, in Evanton, near Dingwall, has been described as “a favourite spot amongst the thriving local community” by selling agents Christie & Co.

It also benefits from year-round tourists travelling through the Highlands and the North Coast 500 traffic.

It is being described as a Victorian property which has received extensive modern extensions and refurbishment, whilst retaining its historic character and “feature property” status within the village.

The Novar Arms Hotel has undergone extensive refurbishment. Image: Christie & Co.

The hotel features a bar and restaurant area on the ground floor, as well as 22 en-suite bedrooms “which radiate charm throughout”.

It also comes with owners’ accommodation consisting of a lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

‘Well performing hotel’

The hotel is open all year round benefiting from the travelling workforce from Invergordon and Nigg, as well as an influx of tourists throughout the summer.

The bar and restaurant “has a healthy turnover” throughout the whole year from the local community through functions and special events.

Christie & Co agent, Simon Watson, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well performing hotel business in walk-in condition due to the current owner’s efforts to maintain the property.”

It has been run by Novar Arms Accommodation for the past 11 years, and they have now decided to sell due to retirement.

The hotel is a popular base for oil and gas workers. Image: Christie & Co

Evanton lies between the River Skiach and the River Glass, 15 miles north of Inverness, four miles south-west of Alness and six miles north-east of Dingwall.

Christie & Co said: “A fantastic opportunity to acquire a well performing business that, due to current owners efforts, it is presented in walk-in condition.

“Located just off the A9 it is a hotel that is popular with tourists starting out on the North Coast 500, as well as workers who use this as a base within the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.

