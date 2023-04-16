Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Novar Arms Hotel which benefits from passing North Coast 500 trade has gone on the market.

The hotel, in Evanton, near Dingwall, has been described as “a favourite spot amongst the thriving local community” by selling agents Christie & Co.

It also benefits from year-round tourists travelling through the Highlands and the North Coast 500 traffic.

It is being described as a Victorian property which has received extensive modern extensions and refurbishment, whilst retaining its historic character and “feature property” status within the village.

The hotel features a bar and restaurant area on the ground floor, as well as 22 en-suite bedrooms “which radiate charm throughout”.

It also comes with owners’ accommodation consisting of a lounge, bedroom and bathroom.

‘Well performing hotel’

The hotel is open all year round benefiting from the travelling workforce from Invergordon and Nigg, as well as an influx of tourists throughout the summer.

The bar and restaurant “has a healthy turnover” throughout the whole year from the local community through functions and special events.

Christie & Co agent, Simon Watson, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well performing hotel business in walk-in condition due to the current owner’s efforts to maintain the property.”

It has been run by Novar Arms Accommodation for the past 11 years, and they have now decided to sell due to retirement.

Evanton lies between the River Skiach and the River Glass, 15 miles north of Inverness, four miles south-west of Alness and six miles north-east of Dingwall.

Christie & Co said: “A fantastic opportunity to acquire a well performing business that, due to current owners efforts, it is presented in walk-in condition.

“Located just off the A9 it is a hotel that is popular with tourists starting out on the North Coast 500, as well as workers who use this as a base within the oil and gas and renewable energy industries.“