Manager Karen Mason urges Caley Thistle Women to challenge for top-four ahead of SWF Championship split

The Caley Jags would move within three points of fourth-placed Ayr United with a win against them this weekend.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason has urged her side to challenge for a place in the top half ahead of the SWF Championship split.

Similar to SWPL 1, the Scottish third-tier will breakaway into a top and bottom four after each team has played each other home and away twice.

Inverness have three games remaining before the split, with Mason’s side currently in fifth, but just six points behind fourth-placed Ayr United – who they play on Sunday.

Mason hopes the Caley Jags can use the split as an incentive, saying: “At the start of the second half of the season we wanted to try and improve our position and we’ve done that and probably cemented fifth.

“We’re in touching distance now of fourth – and we’ve both (Inverness and Ayr) got the same amount of games left – so there is that target there to make these games worth something.

“That’s a challenge I’ve thrown down to the team to see if we can do that.”

A ‘close contest’ against a tough opponent, says Mason

Mason is expecting an entertaining affair at Milburn Academy on Sunday, as both sides will be battling for the coveted fourth-place spot.

She said: “We’re yet to beat Ayr, so that adds to it. There’s definitely a lot to play for.

“We want to make sure we can catch them and go on to create some daylight between us to seal the top four.

“It should definitely be a close contest.

“They’ve got a couple really strong individuals – Clare Docherty on the left and their striker Rachel Scott – and have tall centre-halves who have bullied our girls a bit in the past.

“They’re well organised, move the ball well and looked to stick the ball over the top as often as they can. We’ve just got to adapt to that as quickly as we can.”

Although Mason wants her side to secure a top-half finish, she has questioned the need for a split in a league with only eight teams and no relegation.

She said: “I’m not sure it’s necessary, to be honest.

“In this league, the bottom teams have beaten the top teams, so I’m not sure how much extra intensity it brings.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, Westdyke could move back up to second if they win at Stenhousemuir. However, a defeat would see Stenny – two points behind – leapfrog the Aberdeenshire side.

Grampian, who narrowly missed out on a place in the top half of the League One split, will be looking to extend their 10-point advantage in seventh when they host basement side Gleniffer Thistle.

In Biffa SWFL North, second-placed Inverurie Locos host Stonehaven, while Buchan welcome league-leaders Forfar Farmington to Peterhead.

It is a north-east derby at Ian Mair Park as Dyce host Huntly, with both sides currently level on 19 points.

Meanwhile, Westdyke Thistle will be aiming to secure consecutive wins for the first time this season when they host Glenrothes Strollers at Lawsondale.

