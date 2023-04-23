Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers are being down-manned from TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) Culzean platform in the UK North Sea after a loss of power.

The operator said non-essential personnel are being been removed following the incident, and production has been shut down.

There are 114 workers normally on board the platform, 142 miles east of Aberdeen.

There are no concerns for the safety or wellbeing of those on-board, but a dedicated team has been set-up to handle any calls from family members. The number to call is 01224 455 199.

