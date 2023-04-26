Delight as Aberdeenshire business named best bathroom retailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Delight as Aberdeenshire business named best bathroom retailer

The family business has been based in the north-east since 1862.

By Simon Warburton
Left to Right: Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan Creative Director, Lena Cheung Contracts Operations Manager, Darren Walker Managing Director, Ian Charles Senior Designer & Surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca Managing Director.
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.

Inverurie-based kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer, Laings has been named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year for the second year running at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2023.

The family business, which has been based in the north-east since 1862, received the prestigious honour at the black-tie awards ceremony in Cardiff, presented by television host Joel Dommett on April 20.

The awards celebrate the best independent British and Irish retailers in the sector and were attended by an audience of 1,000 industry professionals.

photo of a kitchen from Laings - they produce bathrooms and kitchens in Aberdeenshire
Laings scooped gong for second year running. Image: Sophie Alexandria Photography.

Laings creative director Mark Strachan said: “We are pleased to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom Retailer in the UK for the second year running.

“To be awarded the honour is a testament of all our teams’ hard work.

“Laings ethos has always been to bring the very best design and technology to north-east homes.”

Largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London

Last year the company was also named Best Bathroom Retailer and Kitchen Retailer of the year at the same event and has racked up seven kbbreview Awards since first winning Bathroom Showroom of the year in 2017.

Mr Strachan added: “We are proud to bring the award back to our home in Aberdeenshire, where we have been part of the community for more than 160 years.”

Established in the nineteenth century as a plumbing merchant, Laings is now the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.

Laings team 1930
Laings team pictured outside office in 1930 at 84 High Street Inverurie. Image: Laings.

James Laing & Sons was set up by 24-year-old plumber James Laing in 1862. At that time, very few people had a plumbed in water supply to their home and much of the work undertaken was installing new water supplies.

Early sales ledgers from 1867 still displayed in the business today show the rate for a plumber was five shillings a day – the equivalent of about £17 now.

In the early days plumbers would use rope yarn to tie a toilet to their back and cycle to jobs.

Company has more than 90 employees

In 1930 an office was opened at 84 High Street, Inverurie, and it became a showroom from 1980 to 1994.

Figures from 2021 show turnover increased to £11.1 million, up from £8.7m, while operating profit rose to £760,920 compared to £184,174 in the prior year.

The company employs more than 90 staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Funeral company Dignity was making ‘egregious’ margins, it has been claimed (Alamy/PA)
Funeral company Dignity was making ‘egregious’ margins, says bidder
A trial text message scheme for taxpayer queries is being expanded, HM Revenue and Customs has announced (picture posed by model/Yui Mok/PA)
Trial text message scheme for routine queries is being expanded, HMRC announces
Pharmaceutical firm GSK was among firms to drop in share value on Wednesday (GSK/PA)
Pharma firms drop as FTSE 100 declines again
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Buckie braced for scores of new jobs as 'milestone' project for Moray Firth wind…
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
File photo dated 07/11/21 of a Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S boss says ‘London on life support’ amid investment plan
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Royal Highland Hoolie: Skipinnish announced as Friday headliner
Three out of four recent pay deals are higher than a year ago, new research suggests (Alamy/PA)
Three-quarters of recent pay deals higher than a year ago, study suggests
The number of corporate insolvencies rose by almost a third in 2022-23, new figures showed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
‘Covid hangover’ for Scottish firms as corporate insolvencies rise
A £55billion takeover of games maker Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has been blocked by the UK competition watchdog (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Microsoft’s £55bn takeover of Call of Duty firm Activision blocked by UK watchdog

Most Read

1
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named locally as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
(L-R): Joel Dommet, Mark Strachan creative director, Lena Cheung contracts operations manager, Darren Walker managing director, Ian Charles senior designer and surveyor, Rashpal Sidhu Roca managing director. Image: Laings.
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]