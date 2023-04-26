Delight as Aberdeenshire business named best bathroom retailer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie-based kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer, Laings has been named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year for the second year running at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2023.

The family business, which has been based in the north-east since 1862, received the prestigious honour at the black-tie awards ceremony in Cardiff, presented by television host Joel Dommett on April 20.

The awards celebrate the best independent British and Irish retailers in the sector and were attended by an audience of 1,000 industry professionals.

Laings creative director Mark Strachan said: “We are pleased to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom Retailer in the UK for the second year running.

“To be awarded the honour is a testament of all our teams’ hard work.

“Laings ethos has always been to bring the very best design and technology to north-east homes.”

Largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London

Last year the company was also named Best Bathroom Retailer and Kitchen Retailer of the year at the same event and has racked up seven kbbreview Awards since first winning Bathroom Showroom of the year in 2017.

Mr Strachan added: “We are proud to bring the award back to our home in Aberdeenshire, where we have been part of the community for more than 160 years.”

Established in the nineteenth century as a plumbing merchant, Laings is now the largest independent bathroom, kitchen and bedroom retailer outside London.

James Laing & Sons was set up by 24-year-old plumber James Laing in 1862. At that time, very few people had a plumbed in water supply to their home and much of the work undertaken was installing new water supplies.

Early sales ledgers from 1867 still displayed in the business today show the rate for a plumber was five shillings a day – the equivalent of about £17 now.

In the early days plumbers would use rope yarn to tie a toilet to their back and cycle to jobs.

Company has more than 90 employees

In 1930 an office was opened at 84 High Street, Inverurie, and it became a showroom from 1980 to 1994.

Figures from 2021 show turnover increased to £11.1 million, up from £8.7m, while operating profit rose to £760,920 compared to £184,174 in the prior year.

The company employs more than 90 staff.