Buckie braced for scores of new jobs as ‘milestone’ project for Moray Firth wind farms gets up and running

Moray is poised for a jobs bonanza, with about 60 new roles expected at a new offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) plant in Buckie.

Aberdeenshire construction company Chap Group is to build the new facility.

The exact value of the investment by Spanish renewables firm Ocean Winds is undisclosed.

But sources described the deal as a multi-million-pound development contract.

Ocean Winds operates the 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind farm, its joint venture with Mitsubishi-backed Diamond Green and China’s CTG in the Outer Moray Firth.

The wind farm developer’s 882-megawatt (MW) Moray West project, a joint venture with EDPR and Ignitis Group, will come online next year.

There is already an offshore wind operations and maintenance plant in Fraserburgh to service Moray East.

Moray West will nearly double Ocean Winds’ offshore wind generation capacity in the Moray Firth to 1,800MW.

Construction to start soon

This increase in capacity will require more onshore facilities, hence the investment in Buckie.

Construction on the new O&M base will start soon, with completion scheduled for 2024.

It is expected to not only boost the local economy but also help Scotland reach its renewable energy targets, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Milestone moment

Jamie Dempster, O&M manager for Moray West at Ocean Winds, said: “We are excited to have reached this milestone and be working with Chap Group on this important project.

“The O&M base is a crucial component of the wind farms. We are confident that, with Chap Group’s expertise in construction and project management, we can deliver a world-class facility that will support the local community and continue to push boundaries in the renewable energy industry.”

Andy McNair, pre-construction director at Chap, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, said: “This O&M Base will not only support the maintenance and operation of the Ocean Winds wind farms but also create significant employment opportunities for local residents.

“Chap’s construction team have been appointed early in the design process so we can work alongside the client and design team to provide an efficient and comprehensive build solution.

“This type of early engagement is becoming increasingly popular due to the increased cost of construction as it provides opportunities to improve budget, programme and buildability at an early stage.”

Cutting-edge technology

Chap said the new O&M base would feature cutting-edge technology, including a fully equipped workshop and warehouse, as well as office and training facilities.

The company added: This will enable Ocean Winds to efficiently manage and maintain the wind farms, ensuring they run smoothly and continue to provide reliable clean energy for years to come.”

Ocean Winds is a joint venture between Spain’s EDP Renewables and France’s Engie.