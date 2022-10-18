Forres-based Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Forres-based Orbex fired up with £40.4 million funding boost

By Simon Warburton
October 18, 2022, 9:30 am
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.

Forres-based spaceflight company Orbex has secured £40.4 million from the Scottish Investment Bank to fuel its first launch from the Highlands.

The firm’s latest Series C funding round was led by the Scottish Government-owned development bank.

The new round of finance will allow the Moray company to scale up its resources as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil, possibly in the first half of next year from Space Hub Sutherland.

Orbex recently revealed its “Prime” rocket in its final form making this the first full orbital micro-launcher to be unveiled in Europe. Prime is a 19-metre long, two-stage rocket designed to transport small satellites weighing up to 180kg into low Earth orbit.

Orbex rocket on launch pad.
Orbex is looking to reduce carbon footprint of launches by using renewable bio-fuel.

Orbex’s rocket will launch from Space Hub Sutherland near Tongue on the north coast, which is expected to be the UK’s first operational spaceport. Orbex applied for a space launch licence from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority in early 2022.

The latest funding round saw a renewed commitment from existing investors BGF, Heartcore Capital, High-Tech Gründerfonds and Octopus Ventures.

New investors include:

  • The Scottish National Investment Bank
  • Jacobs, which is NASA‘s largest services provider, delivering solutions and full lifecycle aerospace capabilities including the Mars Perseverance Rover and the Artemis deep space human exploration programme. It also supports decommissioning and remediation projects at the Dounreay nuclear site in Caithness
  • The Danish Green Future Fund, an investment fund designed to support the transition to green solutions both in Denmark and the rest of the world. The investment will be managed on behalf of the fund by Vækstfonden – the sovereign investment fund of Denmark
  • Verve Ventures, a network and technology-driven venture capital firm headquartered in Switzerland
  • British entrepreneurs Phillip and James Chambers, founders of Peakon and Hazport respectively

Space Hub Sutherland aiming to become carbon-neutral

Orbex says the Prime rocket will be the first orbital vehicle to be powered by a renewable bio-fuel, Calor’s Futuria Liquid Gas, a form of bio-propane which will play a part in reducing the carbon footprint of space launches by up to 96% when compared with similarly-sized launch vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

Space Hub Sutherland is also aiming to become the world’s first carbon-neutral spaceport.

Orbex is currently performing a variety of integration tests, including evaluation of the main propellant tanks and engines, as well as testing launch procedures including rollout, strongback erection and fuelling procedures in advance of the first launch.

This will carry a payload developed by one of the world’s largest small satellite companies, Surrey Satellite Technology.

Orbex boss Chris Larmour.
Orbex CEO Chris Larmour.

Orbex CEO Chris Larmour said: “We’re delighted to have closed this new funding round led by the Scottish National Investment Bank.

“Orbex has made significant progress to get to this point, with the invention of ground-breaking technology, rapid development and testing of the launch vehicle, expansion of our manufacturing footprint in the UK and Denmark, creation of the UK´s first orbital spaceport in mainland Scotland and growth in customers from the UK, Europe and America signing up to launch dedicated payloads with Orbex.

Orbex team brings ‘huge amount of skill and experience’

“These results have only been made possible by the maturity and dedication of the entire Orbex team, who bring a huge amount of skill and experience to their tasks from a wide variety of industries, launch systems and spacecraft.

“This significant new funding round is testament to the work of that team and will allow us to continue to build Orbex towards our long-term goal of establishing a reliable, economically successful and environmentally sustainable European space launch business.”

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) director of strategic projects David Oxley added: “This is great news for Orbex and the Highlands and Islands and a demonstration of investor confidence in the business as a leading player in the growing Scottish space sector.

Orbex’s headquarters on Forres Enterprise Park.

“We have been pleased to support Orbex’s development in Moray where it has created dozens of high-quality manufacturing jobs over the past couple of years and recently announced plans for many more.”

Orbex recently unveiled plans to recruit an additional 50 staff in the next six months with the majority in its Moray headquarters as the company nears the final push for the first vertical rocket launch from UK soil.

The company estimates 40 of the new jobs would be based at its headquarters in Forres, Moray with many of the roles supporting integrated testing of the complete rocket at the Orbex LP1 launch platform test facility at nearby Kinloss.

The new positions will strengthen existing teams responsible for areas of rocket development including propulsion, structures, avionics, CNC machining and embedded software.

Orbex has ‘exciting future’ at forefront of sustainable space travel

For her part, Karen Wiemelt, Jacobs energy, security and technology SVP added: “We are impressed by the progress made by Orbex, which has an exciting future at the forefront of sustainable space travel, having developed technology with the potential to deliver positive benefits for generations to come.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with Orbex over the long term in areas such as operational support and the provision of a range of technical, engineering and consultancy services, bringing major economic and social benefits to north Highland and Moray.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Aberdeen law firm staff get £1,200 to combat cost-of-living crisis
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Aberdeen's Geek Retreat battles 'challenging conditions' with big wins for local gamers
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Campaign calls for farmed Scottish salmon be 'taken off the table'
Two workers at jack up oil rig leg when checking everything in rig move operation.
‘I’m lost for words’ - Hunt slammed after reversing pledge to repeal IR35 payroll…
AMTE worker on battery cells
Amte looks to power up battery production in Thurso with £5m bond
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
SCDI boss: 'You've got something really special happening in the north-east'
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Shetland Heatwise all about looking after customers and staff
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
ASCO teams up with Storegga for 'transformative' Peterhead-based Acorn project
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Former Peterhead man hired to ramp up business for Load Monitoring Systems in Houston
Wick Harbour.
Wick planning application aims to inject 'new life' into building

Most Read

1
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
2
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
3
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
4
A replacement Altens recycling centre has been approved after a huge fire this summer.
‘An emergency measure’: Urgent plans to resume work at blaze-hit Altens recycling plant approved
5
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
6
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
7
21 restaurants in the Highlands with two or more AA Rosettes
8
military jet raf lossiemouth
WATCH: RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon goes to aid of stricken sailor battling 19ft waves
9
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
10
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg

More from Press and Journal

New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
GALLERY: Recapturing the magic of Michael Buble's last gig at P&J Live
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Michael Buble to return to Aberdeen with first arena tour in four years
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
GALLERY: Winners of North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition…
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Firefighters work through the night to bring Elgin blaze under control
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Gardening with Scott Smith: Time to think about bulb planting
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Catriona Thomson: Sink your teeth into Scotland's most northerly apples
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron eyes Hampden date with the Dons
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
'Frustrated' man forced Aberdeen rehab centre to be evacuated
New funding will allow Orbex to scale up resources.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's back three gamble paid off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented