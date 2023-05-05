Tom Williams insists future is bright for Gordonians as he makes his final appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Tom Williams insists future is bright for Gordonians as he makes his final appearance

GoGos stalwart will retire after tomorrow's game in Orkney.

By Paul Third and Andy Skinner
Tom Williams of Gordonians.
Tom Williams of Gordonians.

Gordonians prop Tom Williams believes he could not have picked a better time to hang up his boots.

The 32-year-old will play his final game for the club tomorrow as the National Three champions bring the curtain down on their campaign at Orkney.

For Williams, who played his first game for the club in 2010 as a student before joining properly after returning to Aberdeen in 2014, the final game of the season will be his last after deciding to retire from the game.

He is delighted to be going out on a high after playing his part in the club’s championship success.

He said: “I’m calling it a day. It’s time for me to stop playing rugby and to spend more time with my wee boy and my family – and not be in constant pain for half of the year.

Tom Williams is gearing up for his final match for Gordonians. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

“It’s taken its toll to be honest. When you’ve played rugby for 26 years of your life it’s to be expected I guess.

“I’ve seen it all in that time. I’ve been here for three promotions and a relegation and a few coaches.

“But this has been a special year for sure. I feel very lucky to have played with all the boys I’ve played with and I’ve been coached by some really special people.

“This year is a fitting one to end on as we’ve got a special group of boys at the club.”

Club ready for return to National Two

The GoGos have bounced back to National Two in style following relegation a year ago and Williams believes his club can look forward to next season with optimism.

He said: “The club is in a really good place and that is testament to the hard work by everyone behind the scenes.

“The structure is good, the environment is great and the future looks good for Gordonians as it gets ready for the challenges of National Two.”

Orkney trip a fitting finale

Gordonians travelled up to Orkney last night and will celebrate their title win on the island after tomorrow’s game before returning to Aberdeen on Sunday.

As last hurrahs go, Williams could not have asked for a better one.

He said: “We’ve made a weekend of it.

“Orkney are a really physical team and at home they are a tough team to play against. It feels fitting to be facing Orkney in my last game and it’s nice both teams are safe.

“That makes the game a nice occasion for both teams to be involved in and I think we’re all looking forward to it.”

Orkney’s National Three future secured

Orkney are also in buoyant mood, after securing sixth place in their first season since winning promotion from Caledonia One.

It secures the islanders’ place in National Three next season, in the midst of a Scottish Rugby Union league restructure.

Head coach Derek Robb is thrilled with the way his players have adapted to the step up – and he is eager to embrace the challenge of testing themselves against the title winners.

Orkney head coach Derek Robb. Image: DC Thomson

Robb said: “I’m absolutely delighted the guys have got some reward for their efforts throughout the whole season.

“At the start of the season we probably targeted to stay in the top-six knowing that there was a restructure coming.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but halfway through the season we realised that there wasn’t a huge amount, apart from Gordonians, separating the top-six.

“As the season went on the guys adjusted to the pace. The run of results we had post-Christmas went a long way to securing sixth position.

“We are delighted for them all, and we will see how that progresses into next year.

“It’s one more challenge on Saturday. It’s the league champions, who have only been beaten once this season. They have scored a barrowload of points and not conceded a huge amount.

“We will see what we can come up with. We will have a much stronger squad than we did for the corresponding fixture down there, when we barely had 15 to put on the park.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]