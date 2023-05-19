Scotland’s deposit return scheme could be scrapped this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s deposit return scheme could be scrapped this month

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said it is “essential” to secure an exemption from the UK Internal Market Act if the scheme is to proceed.

By Rob McLaren
The minister at the centre of Scotland’s controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) has admitted the plans could be scrapped this month.

On Thursday, she told the Scottish Grocers Federation that if no exemption has been secured by the end of May, the Scottish Government will have to make a “proactive decision” as to whether it is “viable”.

It is understood that such a decision is unlikely in this timeframe.

In response, the Conservatives have said the Scottish Government is “attempting to stoke a constitutional grievance”.

Deposit return scheme controversy

The deposit return scheme will see shoppers charged a 20p deposit every time they buy a drink in a can or a glass or plastic bottle, with that cash given back to them when the empty containers are returned for recycling.

“Completely unworkable”,  “negative” and “complicated” are just some of the words used by business owners to describe the plans.

The deposit return scheme has been delayed. Image: Shutterstock.

And the increased costs for Scottish shoppers, could be far greater than the 20p according to a Fife wholesaler, who highlighted concerns over increased warehousing costs and a reduction in competition in the marketplace.

The DRS in Scotland was delayed after Humza Yousaf was installed as First Minister.

It had been due to come into force in August, but its launch date has now been pushed back to March 2024 amid concerns from businesses about the impact it could have.

Call for Sunak to act

On Thursday, Ms Slater said: “We have engaged with the UK Government in good faith on the exclusion for Scotland’s deposit return scheme for nearly two years now.

“Despite following the mutually agreed process, we have still to be given necessary assurances that this will be provided in good time.

“This is creating uncertainty and confusion for all the businesses that have worked so hard to prepare for the scheme going live.

“I urge the UK Government to agree the exclusion by the end of May at the latest.

“Doing so is absolutely essential to the successful delivery of the scheme.”

With concerns that the UK Government will not have made a decision by the end of May, charities and environmental organisations have called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to act.

The letter, which has also been signed by the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, Friends of the Earth Scotland, WWF Scotland, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and Keep Wales Tidy, also urges the PM to include glass bottles in the DRS schemes planned for England and Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak is being urged to intervene. Image: Shutterstock.

They told Mr Sunak that businesses in Scotland have “already invested hundreds of millions of pounds” ahead of the scheme being brought in, and they “would be substantially out of pocket if the launch date was changed again”.

The letter continued: “The rollout of deposit return in Scotland in March 2024 will require an Internal Market Act exemption which we know is under discussion across Whitehall.

“Such an exemption will protect the substantial investment industry has already made in Scotland and ensure we start to see the environmental benefits as soon as possible.”

UK Government assessing impact of DRS

A UK government spokesman said it received a formal request for an exemption on  March 6.

The spokesman said: “It therefore hasn’t been possible yet for us to fully assess the impacts of the exclusion request on cross-UK trade, firms and consumers.

“We will continue to engage with the Scottish government to realise our shared ambition to improve the environment while meeting the needs of consumers and businesses across the UK.”

