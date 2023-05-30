Jobs already created as work starts on wind farm base in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs already created as work starts on wind farm base in Buckie

Energy minister says Scotland's renewable energy revolution in full swing

By Keith Findlay
Jamie Dempster, senior operations and maintenance manager, Ocean Winds, and Roger McMichael, stakeholder manager, Ocean Winds, at the site of the new O&M base.
l-r Jamie Dempster, senior operations and maintenance manager, Ocean Winds, and Roger McMichael, stakeholder manager, Ocean Winds, at the site of the new O&M base. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

More than one-sixth of the 60 jobs anticipated at a new offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Buckie are filled as work starts on site.

Energy Minster Gillian Martin attended an official groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-million-pound project in the Moray town today.

The 21,500sq ft O&M plant is being built by Aberdeenshire construction company Chap Group to service wind farms in the Moray Firth.

It will complement a facility in Fraserburgh already serving Moray East offshore wind Farm.

Energy Minister Gillian Martin joined some of the project team for the official groundbreaking ceremony in Buckie.
Energy Minister Gillian Martin joined some of the project team for the official groundbreaking ceremony in Buckie. Image: Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Another offshore wind farm, the 882-megawatt (MW) Moray West development, is due to come online next year.

Both are joint ventures of Spanish renewables firm Ocean Winds, which will nearly double its generating capacity in the firth to 1,800MW after Moray West starts up.

Ocean Winds is not saying how much it is spending on the new, harbourside O&M base in Buckie.

But industry sources have described the project as a multi-million-pound investment.

The new base will feature cutting-edge technology, a workshop and warehouse, as well as office and training facilities.

It is expected to boost the local economy and help Scotland reach its renewable energy targets, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Recruitment is under way, with 11 of the full complement of about 60 long-term local roles already in post and, according to Ocean Winds, undergoing “rigorous” training.

Project seen as catalyst for supply chain jobs

“Further employment will be stimulated across the regional supply chain,” a spokesman for the firm added.

He continued: “Service technicians will prepare equipment for use on the wind farm, and kit-up prior to boarding the crew transfer vessels that will be berthed alongside new pontoons in the harbour.

“Staff will also be based in the facility to manage the warehouse, health and safety, and equipment monitoring of the wind farm.”

The building site.
Building work is under way. Image: Jason Hedges /DC Thomson

The Fraserburgh and Buckie sites will together form an O&M “hub” to make sure the wind farms run smoothly and provide reliable clean energy for years to come, he said.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “Thanks to the efforts of our team and wider stakeholders, including in particular Moray Council, we are strategically extending the Ocean Winds footprint on the Moray Firth coast.”

Artist's impression of the new operations and maintenance base in Buckie
Artist’s impression of the new operations and maintenance base in Buckie. Image: Moray West offshore wind farm

Ms Martin said: “The start of construction on this operations and maintenance base demonstrates the impact of Scotland’s renewable energy revolution.

“Welcome growth in the number of offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth presents an opportunity to create good quality green jobs, accessing the latest in innovation and technology.

“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources with which to become a global renewables powerhouse.”

The 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind farm is a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Mitsubishi-backed Diamond Green and China’s CTG. Moray West is a joint venture between Ocean Winds, EDPR and Ignitis Group.

