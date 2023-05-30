Jobs already created as work starts on wind farm base in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than one-sixth of the 60 jobs anticipated at a new offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Buckie are filled as work starts on site.

Energy Minster Gillian Martin attended an official groundbreaking ceremony for the multi-million-pound project in the Moray town today.

The 21,500sq ft O&M plant is being built by Aberdeenshire construction company Chap Group to service wind farms in the Moray Firth.

It will complement a facility in Fraserburgh already serving Moray East offshore wind Farm.

Another offshore wind farm, the 882-megawatt (MW) Moray West development, is due to come online next year.

Both are joint ventures of Spanish renewables firm Ocean Winds, which will nearly double its generating capacity in the firth to 1,800MW after Moray West starts up.

Ocean Winds is not saying how much it is spending on the new, harbourside O&M base in Buckie.

But industry sources have described the project as a multi-million-pound investment.

Energy Minister @GillianMSP has marked the start of construction of a wind farm operations and maintenance base in Buckie. It will ensure the Moray West turbines run smoothly and continue to provide reliable, clean energy for many years to come. More – https://t.co/r3qzMStHzC pic.twitter.com/KpEcjZrEys — Scottish Government Finance and Economy (@scotgoveconomy) May 30, 2023

The new base will feature cutting-edge technology, a workshop and warehouse, as well as office and training facilities.

It is expected to boost the local economy and help Scotland reach its renewable energy targets, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future.

Recruitment is under way, with 11 of the full complement of about 60 long-term local roles already in post and, according to Ocean Winds, undergoing “rigorous” training.

Project seen as catalyst for supply chain jobs

“Further employment will be stimulated across the regional supply chain,” a spokesman for the firm added.

He continued: “Service technicians will prepare equipment for use on the wind farm, and kit-up prior to boarding the crew transfer vessels that will be berthed alongside new pontoons in the harbour.

“Staff will also be based in the facility to manage the warehouse, health and safety, and equipment monitoring of the wind farm.”

The Fraserburgh and Buckie sites will together form an O&M “hub” to make sure the wind farms run smoothly and provide reliable clean energy for years to come, he said.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “Thanks to the efforts of our team and wider stakeholders, including in particular Moray Council, we are strategically extending the Ocean Winds footprint on the Moray Firth coast.”

Ms Martin said: “The start of construction on this operations and maintenance base demonstrates the impact of Scotland’s renewable energy revolution.

“Welcome growth in the number of offshore wind farms in the Moray Firth presents an opportunity to create good quality green jobs, accessing the latest in innovation and technology.

“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources with which to become a global renewables powerhouse.”

The 100-turbine Moray East offshore wind farm is a joint venture between Ocean Winds, Mitsubishi-backed Diamond Green and China’s CTG. Moray West is a joint venture between Ocean Winds, EDPR and Ignitis Group.