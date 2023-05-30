Two teenagers charged following vandalism spree in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a spate of vandalisms in Fraserburgh.

Several locations in the town have been targeted in acts of vandalism and graffiti over the past few weeks.

Officers carried out investigations in the area and have now charged two teenagers in connection with the incidents.

Both boys will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Inspector Jennifer Cordiner said: “Vandalism and anti-social behaviour impacts on local people, local businesses and the wider community.

“It can also be costly to repair and remove. I would like to thank the local community for its support and our partners who assisted us with our inquiries.”