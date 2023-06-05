Money worries drive growth at north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Money worries drive growth at north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning

Director reports increased interest in planning for retirement

By Keith Findlay
Acumen Financial Planning director Keith Mackie.
Saving for retirement and, right, Acumen Financial Planning director Keith Mackie. Image: DC Thomson /Shutterstock

People’s heightened concerns about money are driving growth at north-east firm Acumen Financial Planning (AFP).

The cost-of-living-crisis, soaring inflation and job insecurity has prompted many to think more about their financial futures, according to AFP director Keith Mackie.

And increased demand for AFP’s services has led to the firm expanding its team of money experts across offices in Westhill, near Aberdeen, Peterhead, Elgin, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

North Sea changes fuel greater interest in personal finances

Many of its north-east clients work in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

Uncertain times for that sector are forcing more workers to think about preparing themselves financially for a possible redundancy or retirement, Mr Mackie said.

“We are seeing growing demand for retirement planning across all sectors,” he said, adding: “It’s become more important than ever for people to seek professional advice.”

It’s also important to keep refreshing that advice as clients’ circumstances change over time, he said.

pension contributions
Image: Shutterstock

Pensions is the biggest area of growth for Acumen just now.

Mr Mackie explained: “There’s been a lot of changes in employment recently.

“Pensions is always one of the first things people want to speak to an adviser about.”

The bigger picture

AFP is part of the Financial Planning Group, whose other companies include Acumen Employee Benefits, SpringGen, Medical & Dental Financial Planners, Enrich Tax Consultancy and Loch Fyne Financial.

AFP is keen to grow its referrals from its sister firms, particularly the employee benefits business.

It can already count on a strong record of word-of-mouth referrals from existing clients, said Mr Mackie, who is also a group director.

But the focus is always on tailoring advice to people whose lifestyles may be very different, he added.

He continued: “At every new meeting we really have to be at the top of our game to make sure the client goes away confident about the planning for their financial future.

“We thing about the bigger picture,” he said, explaining this may include a “whole family wealth strategy” to look after the future needs of children or perhaps grandchildren.

Glasgow expansi0n

AFP is recruiting more people “because the demand is there” and also to meet the needs of evolving technology, he said.

The award-winning firm has clients from Inverness to the Scottish Borders, plus a few in England too.

It opened its Glasgow office last year and continued expansion of the business has taken the group-wide headcount to nearly 90.

Five recent recruits have started work as financial planners and paraplanners in Westhill, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Promotions too

There have also been promotions in Westhill and Glasgow in a reshaping of the team to meet demand.

AFP recruitment and development manager Nicola Doohan said: “It’s a great feeling to be expanding our teams throughout Scotland and recognising fantastic work with well-deserved promotions.

Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager.
Nicola Doohan, recruitment and development manager. Image: Acumen Financial Planning

“Having new employees on board who come from a variety of backgrounds will be beneficial not only for our teams but the clients we assist with daily.”

Further recruitment is currently taking place, with the company seeking an administrator in Westhill and a financial planner in Elgin among other roles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Anglo-Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal International could be eyeing up a sale of its Russian subsidiary (The Royal Mint/PA)
Gold miner Polymetal eyes sale of Russian arm after bosses cut ties
Findlay Anderson
Energy industry expert joins fast-growing Gilson Gray in Aberdeen
Service sector firms saw growth continue last month, according to industry data (Joe Giddens/PA)
UK service firms face further wage rises but consumer demand remains ‘resilient’
Around one in five first-time buyers are taking out mortgages lasting more than 35 years as interest rates rise, according to figures from UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
One in five first-time buyers taking out mortgages lasting over 35 years
Lidl has become the latest supermarket to introduce vacuum-packed mince to cut plastic waste (Lidl/PA)
Lidl to introduce vacuum-packed mince despite ‘mush’ complaints
Aviva has become the first participant in an expanded version of a scheme which enables dormant assets to be used to support good causes (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Aviva paves way for pension providers to join Dormant Assets Scheme
The new car market has recorded its longest period of year-on-year growth since 2015, figures show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New car market records longest period of growth since 2015
Swiss banking giant UBS has said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as June 12 (Philip Toscano/PA)
UBS takeover of Credit Suisse to be completed by next week
Asos has reportedly received a £1 billion takeover approach from a firm backed by China’s Alibaba (Asos/PA)
Asos shares jump after reported £1bn bid from Turkish rival
A new business lobby group has been launched with corporate giants such as BP and Heathrow among its members ahead of a D-Day crunch vote on the future of the scandal-hit Confederation of British Industry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New business group launched to rival CBI ahead of crunch vote

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]